Unbelievable things does happen in Guyana

Dis is a country wheh unbelievable things does happen on a daily basis. Some things does defy you imagination.

Just think about 56 forty-five gallon drums full wid fuel disappear from a bond on de Essequibo Coast.

Fuh sure, one man can’t lift a drum suh some people had to use vehicles and mek several loads.

Yet nobody ain’t see and nobody ain’t hear when de bond open. Dem boys can understand de fuel disappear but dem can’t even find de empty drums nowhere.

Wha mek it worse is dat GEA, de same people who loss/thief de fuel, doing de investigation. Dis is a case of a thief investigating heself or a police investigating he mattie police.

Only in Guyana you can pay $30 million fuh build a $10 million health centre. De engineer disappear when people ask to see how he arrive at a $30 million estimate.

Dem got odda unbelievable things. Only in Guyana, you can write a threatening letter and get millions of US dollars.

Bee Kay write one threatening de govt to sue dem if dem didn’t pay him fuh de Haags Bosch dump site contract.

Dem boys seh a dog wid no human instinct woulda got to guh to court to defend dat money. Instead, de govt pay and pay plenty. Dem boys believe beyond belief dat nuff people draw down pun dat deal.

Dem boys also believe because dem did just go in office, dem decide to mek hay while de sun shine.

Dem do de thing so glaring dat it is unbelievable dem woulda tek such a chance so quick.

It is unbelievable, too, dat dem think dem coulda hide de US$18M signing bonus. What is also unbelievable is dat dem knock off people who had nutten to do wid exposing de bonus.

One of de man who get knock off crying up to now. He beg ee boss, fuh hold off pon de dismissal.

Talk half and watch how some innocent people can get hurt fuh things dem ain’t know bout.