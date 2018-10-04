Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association successful at Guyana Kyokushin Kai tourney

Latest update October 4th, 2018 12:59 AM

Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association students.

The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association took eight students Guyana Kyokushin Kai tournament held recently and they turned in good performances.
In the results: Judah Ewing Chow placed 3rd in the traditional kata and 3rd in the kumite. Chandrapaul Sukhu was 1st in the free form.
Saif Ally 1st in the traditional kata.
Michael Bastiani 1st in the kumite.
Zafar Ramnarine 3rd in traditional kata.
Jaffar Ramnarine 2nd in traditional kata.
Randolph Chrisen 1st in the free form and 3rd in traditional kata.
Isaiah Busby 1st in kata and 3rd in the Kumite.
Master Lloyd Ramnarine extended congratulations to all the students for their hard work and success and encouraged them to continue to train hard. The next event is a international tournament in the United States of America, schedule for May 2019.
Anyone wishing to join any of the four branches can call Master Lloyd Ramnarine on 698-6727/698-7456/673-0823 for details.

 

