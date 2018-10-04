Latest update October 4th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Kamwatta Boys and Sebai Girls take Region One Primary Schools U13 softball titles

Oct 04, 2018 Sports 0

The victorious Kamwatta Primary boys teams.

Kamwatta boys of Moruca and Sebai girls of Matarkai were crowned champions when the Region one Primary schools under 13 T10 softball cricket tournament concluded on Sunday last at the scenic Silver Hill Recreational ground in Mabaruma as part the Education Month activities in the area.
Watched by a massive and vociferous crowd including Mr. Nigel Richards, Regional Education Officer, Mr. Marti De Souza and PRO Sherlon Rodrigues, Kamwatta Boys defeated White Water Boys by 18 runs, while Sebai girls mauled their arch rivals White Water Girls by 7seven wickets with 2.4 overs to spare.
The five months old Gazetted White Water Primary school boys won the toss and inserted Kamwatta, the home to the Region’s lone nature trail, to take first strike as they posted 104 for 2. Kesheon Campbell stroke a brilliant 48, while man-of-the-match Alvin Campbell made a well calculated 48 not out. Ozin Albert and Joey Ghani took one wicket each. In reply, White Water managed 86- 5 with Joey Ghani and Mario Welcome scoring 23 and 21 respectively, while Andel Ferreira and Ravon Welcome chipped in with 12 and 11respectively. Reynold Henry took 2-8, Vernal Benjamin 1-14 and Joshua Williams1-21. https://www.facebook.com/sherlon.rodrigues.7

Sebai Primary school girls team.

In the female category, White Water girls batted first and managed 65. Dianna Daniels made 18 and Beyonce Benjamin 12. Tracy Ferreira had 2 for 11, Rumeeza O’Selmo 2- 15 and Shirleen James 1-8. In reply Sebai Girls made 69- 3 off 7.2 overs. Rumeeza O’Selmo made a classical 28. Beyonce Benjamin and Valita Edwards were the most successful bowlers for White Water girls with 1 wicket a piece.
In his closing remarks, Mr. Nigel Richards (REDO) thanked the players who helped to make the competition a success and he reminded that the extra curriculum activity was aimed to enhanced character development amongst young people.
The Education staff of Mabaruma presented Mr. Marti Desouza (DEO) with a belated birthday cake as all young cricketers joined in singing “Happy Birthday “. Mr. Desouza utilized the occasion to stick the cake with the winning captains.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

BCB begins distribution of rain coats to Groundsmen in Berbice

BCB begins distribution of rain coats to Groundsmen in Berbice

Oct 04, 2018

Groundsmen across Berbice would now be in better position to prepare venues across the Ancient County as the Berbice Cricket Board on Sunday last started the distribution of rain coats to Clubs. The...
Read More
BBMASG snare 17 medals at 6th Caribbean Cup in T&T on the weekend

BBMASG snare 17 medals at 6th Caribbean Cup in...

Oct 04, 2018

Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association successful at Guyana Kyokushin Kai tourney

Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association successful...

Oct 04, 2018

Kamwatta Boys and Sebai Girls take Region One Primary Schools U13 softball titles

Kamwatta Boys and Sebai Girls take Region One...

Oct 04, 2018

Johnson says Jaguars strength is batting depth Feels Trinis will be biggest challenge to every team

Johnson says Jaguars strength is batting depth ...

Oct 04, 2018

Industrial Supplies and Services backs GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s Cup 2

Industrial Supplies and Services backs GSCL Inc...

Oct 04, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]