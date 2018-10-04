Kamwatta Boys and Sebai Girls take Region One Primary Schools U13 softball titles

Kamwatta boys of Moruca and Sebai girls of Matarkai were crowned champions when the Region one Primary schools under 13 T10 softball cricket tournament concluded on Sunday last at the scenic Silver Hill Recreational ground in Mabaruma as part the Education Month activities in the area.

Watched by a massive and vociferous crowd including Mr. Nigel Richards, Regional Education Officer, Mr. Marti De Souza and PRO Sherlon Rodrigues, Kamwatta Boys defeated White Water Boys by 18 runs, while Sebai girls mauled their arch rivals White Water Girls by 7seven wickets with 2.4 overs to spare.

The five months old Gazetted White Water Primary school boys won the toss and inserted Kamwatta, the home to the Region’s lone nature trail, to take first strike as they posted 104 for 2. Kesheon Campbell stroke a brilliant 48, while man-of-the-match Alvin Campbell made a well calculated 48 not out. Ozin Albert and Joey Ghani took one wicket each. In reply, White Water managed 86- 5 with Joey Ghani and Mario Welcome scoring 23 and 21 respectively, while Andel Ferreira and Ravon Welcome chipped in with 12 and 11respectively. Reynold Henry took 2-8, Vernal Benjamin 1-14 and Joshua Williams1-21. https://www.facebook.com/sherlon.rodrigues.7

In the female category, White Water girls batted first and managed 65. Dianna Daniels made 18 and Beyonce Benjamin 12. Tracy Ferreira had 2 for 11, Rumeeza O’Selmo 2- 15 and Shirleen James 1-8. In reply Sebai Girls made 69- 3 off 7.2 overs. Rumeeza O’Selmo made a classical 28. Beyonce Benjamin and Valita Edwards were the most successful bowlers for White Water girls with 1 wicket a piece.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Nigel Richards (REDO) thanked the players who helped to make the competition a success and he reminded that the extra curriculum activity was aimed to enhanced character development amongst young people.

The Education staff of Mabaruma presented Mr. Marti Desouza (DEO) with a belated birthday cake as all young cricketers joined in singing “Happy Birthday “. Mr. Desouza utilized the occasion to stick the cake with the winning captains.