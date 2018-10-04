Industrial Supplies and Services backs GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s Cup 2

Industrial Supplies and Services is the latest entity to throw their support behind the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc for the hosting of the Prime Minister’s Cup 2 which is set to commence on October 19.

Thelisha Case a representative of the company presented a cheque to Mario Allicock of the GSCL Inc at their location 51 Robb and Albert Streets, Bourda.

Case said that they are impressed with the professionalism of the organisation and are happy to be on board for the hosting of this tournament, while Allicock thanked them for their support. The competition will be played in the Open and Masters’ divisions and will commence at several venues in Georgetown.

Among the venues indentified for preliminary matches are GNIC SC, Muslim Youth Organisation, Gandhi Youth Organisation, Demerara Cricket Club, Malteenoes Sports Club, Eve Leary and Everest.

In the Open segment the winning team will take home $700,000 and runner up $100,000, while in the Masters’ category the champion team will be given $600,000 and the runner up $100,000.

Lighted bails will be used in the competition and added entertainment will be provided by the Crossover band and cheerleaders during the finals. Regal Masters and Speedboat (Open) are the defending champions.

The tournament will culminate on October 21 at the Everest Cricket Club.