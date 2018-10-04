ICC Women’s World T20 2018, West Indies… Linden town firmly behind WWT20 – Mayor Arrindell believes Windies will win

The International Cricket Council’s Women’s World T20 2018 fever is spreading with Linden town being the latest to feel the heat.

On Tuesday a team of members of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) were guests of the mining town where they interacted with residents on plans for the November 9 to 24 showpiece.

Linden Mayor, Her Worship Waneka Arrindell, who welcomed the team to the township, told the gathering in the midday heat that the entire town will be behind the Windies team in their quest to win again. “As a town with known prowess in sport, I am pledging the support of the entire Linden on match days at Providence when the Windies Women will once again make us proud.”

Mayor Arrindell was speaking to a gathering of fellow councilors, teachers and students of schools in the area and other well-wishers including Member of Parliament, the honourable Jermaine Figueira in front of the Linden Economic Network (LEN) where the LOC were distributing tournament flyers and interacting with the curious residents.

In brief remarks, MP Figueira noted that, “Linden is known for producing athletes across all levels as the track record of ‘Nationals’ will show. We [Linden] are the reigning champions for a number of years and it is pleasing to know that the LOC for the ICC Women’s World T20 saw it fit to include our town in their plans to promote the event to which I encourage all of you to go to since the admission fee is just $500.”

Following the short programme, Marketing and Sportainment Manager of the LOC, Rayad Boyce presented tournament souvenir ‘Watch This’

tee-shorts to Figueira, Mayor Arrindell and other councilors and some of the excited students who braved the heat to show their support.

While in the town which is also accessible via the mighty Demerara river, the LOC members visited the Linden Market and bus park to distribute more flyers and allowed fans to take photographs with the souvenir tournament bat.

An advertising banner with relevant information about the tournament was also installed by the popular five-corner junction to greet visitors and residents into the town.

The sixth edition of the ICC Women’s World T20 tournament bowls off on November 9 with the first of eight matches in Guyana. St Lucia will also host first round matches, while Antigua will play host to the semifinals and final on November 24.

The tournament will feature 10 teams including defending champions, Windies Women who will take on Bangladesh Women on the opening day where a super concert is also planned.

It is the second time that the tournament is being held in the West Indies following the 2010 edition but will be the first standalone Women’s World T20 after the previous five editions were held along with the ICC Men’s World T20.

Windies are placed in Group A along with England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, while Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland are in Group B.