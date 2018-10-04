Guyana’s politicians the most trusted by its citizens – IDB report

A case of misinterpretation led to a sensational but incorrect headline in the October 3, 2018 issue of Kaieteur News.

The headline screamed ‘Guyana politicians the least trusted by its citizens—IDB report’ .It was accompanied by a chart that measured the level of trust of the people in 28 countries in descending order—the least trust worthy, Haiti, scoring the highest. Haiti was followed by Brazil.

Guyana, joined by Canada rated as the country with the most trusted politicians.