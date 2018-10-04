GTU mobilises teachers to resume strike, mulls legal action

With the backing of two umbrella union organisations, the Guyana Teachers Union [GTU] is prepared to resume strike action in full force unless government rescinds its appointment of Professor Leyland Lucas. Professor Lucas was last week appointed by Minister within the Social Protection Ministry by Keith Scott who holds responsibility for Labour, to chair the Arbitration Panel to negotiate a salary package for public school teachers.According to GTU President, Mark Lyte, although the union had stated its disapproval, in no uncertain terms, the Minister has since moved ahead to issue an appointment letter for Professor Lucas.Lyte disclosed yesterday that the union is prepared to take legal action if government fails to address its concerns.“We are prepared to walk the steps of the court because we are prepared to ensure that our members do not suffer in any way…” said Lyte.The union is contending that the move by the Minister is tantamount to bullyism and is in fact suggestive that a sinister plan is afoot to thwart the process and “not to allow fairness and equity to prevail.”This is in light of the fact that the union and the other party concerns, the Ministry of Education, had signed an agreement that both sides must agree to the chairperson of the panel while either side must name one other member. At previous meeting, the two sides had failed to agree on a chairperson, which saw the Minister at a subsequent meeting arbitrarily appointing the chairman.Lyte noted that the union had given the Labour Minister seven days to rescind his appointment. “Today [yesterday] being the seventh day, we indicated that there after the union will be proceeding on industrial action. We will be calling our members out for the second time to be engaged in strike action,” said Lyte.Lyte assured yesterday that the union’s membership is ready and willing to continue the struggle. “Just yesterday [Tuesday] at a meeting in Region 10, we had overwhelming support coming from our members,” said Lyte who insisted that teachers from across the regions have also pledged their support. He anticipates that the resumption of strike action will be “bigger” than what obtained at the commencement of the new school year.Even as he lamented over government’s unwillingness to play by the agreed rules, Lyte said that the union is essentially being forced to animate its last resort – strike action. “We believe that the right to collective bargaining, which is something promised in 2015 to all workers across Guyana by this administration should be respected. More so, the fact that many before us fought with their lives to ensure that the rights of workers are respected and adhered to by all governments – the present government, past government and future governments,” said Lyte.But even as the union contemplates strike action, for which a commencement date is yet to be announced, Lyte is optimistic that Professor Lucas will voluntary recourse himself from his appointment so that the arbitration process can move forward.Moving forward with strike action will see the union gaining the support of the Guyana Trade Union Congress [GTUC] and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana [FITUG].At a press conference held at the GTU’s headquarters yesterday, representatives of the two organisations committed their support to the GTU.Representing the GTUC was veteran trade unionist Mr. Lincoln Lewis who observed that the hand government dealt the GTU is far reaching. “While some may believe that this is confined to the GTU, this issue is about the trade union community. It is a flagrant violation of the fundamental rights and freedom by the government and as such it impacts across the board,” said Lewis. He underscored that “it is not only impacting in the trade union community but it goes across, up and down this society.”As he alluded to Convention 87 of the International Labour Organisation, Lewis said that, “it speaks to the right of each individual to identify or elect his representative and for each party to respect that right.”Moreover, for the Labour Department of the Education Ministry to impose a chairman in a case where the GTU subjected itself to ‘voluntary arbitration’ “smacks at all level of democratic processes,” Lewis said. Lewis went on further to point out that the Avoidance and Settlement of Dispute Agreement signed April 10, 1990 between the Education Ministry and the GTU speaks to nomination of a person to be the chairperson and members to represent either sides.But in a statement issued by the Ministry of Education last week, reference was made to the fact that the GTU and the said Ministry had signed a Memorandum of Agreement [the Avoidance and Settlement of Disputes] since July 7, 1983.The Agreement, the Ministry statement noted, outlines the steps and stages for both the Union and the Ministry to adhere to in the event of a dispute. The three stages outlined are General Questions (Settlement), Conciliation and Arbitration.It was noted that during the Conciliation stage, which commenced on August 29, 2018, the Union opted to move the dispute to the process of Arbitration and the Ministry agreed.The Ministry made it clear too that, “In the July 1983 Agreement is found the following stipulation which MUST be complied with by both parties during the process: (iv) During the consideration of the matter in dispute under the grievance procedure, there shall be no strike, stoppage of work whether of a partial or general nature, go slow, boycott, picketing, retardation of production or any other interference with the Ministry’s operations by the Union, nor shall there be any lock out or any other form of interference by the Ministry. Both parties shall endeavour to maintain a state of normal Industrial Relations.”The Ministry moreover warned teachers since the agreement is legally binding “that any action, which violates or is adverse…shall be illegal for which the Ministry will ensure that the appropriate consequences ensue.”But according to the GTU President, the arbitration agreement does not even come into play since the two parties concerned are to set agree on an arbitration panel. “We haven’t started arbitration because we haven’t had a chance to set up the panel as yet so that agreement has no relevance now,” asserted Lyte in an invited comment to this publication.Even as he pledged support to the GTU, Lewis pointed to the far too many glaring breaches manifested by government in the ongoing dispute.“You have to nominate because it is a voluntary arbitration…when you ask the Labour Department to nominate somebody it means that that person will have to be accepted by all parties,” said Lewis who added, “I have gone to arbitration five times and every time the Ministry nominates…and the parties of interest will look at those names and they decide between themselves which one to accept.”In essence, Lewis said that Minister Scott, and by extension Minister Amna Ally, the Senior Minister of Social Protection, have been able to “mix up” Article 4 of the Labour Act, which speaks to compulsory arbitration. “We have a serious problem where for some reason people feel that they can fudge the law, violate the law with impunity. It is for that reason that the TUC from the first day when the struggle started has made its position very clear that we will support the Guyana Teachers Union to the max,” said Lewis. He assured yesterday that GTUC will to continue to work closely with the GTU to ensure that its struggle is not in vain.As he called government out on its ignorance regarding the Labour Law, Lewis said, “When government can send out notice saying to workers that if they go on strike, they are in breach of the law, it is because they do not understand that there are two issues…in this case, there is the issue of salary and improved working conditions and the second one is the breach of the Memorandum of Understanding of 1990.”Lewis added, “If we allow governments and employers to continue to breach these things, there will be a time that we will have no say and it is for that reason we will support the GTU.”FITUG was represented by its General Secretary, Mr. Dawchan Nagasar, who said that support is already being channelled towards the GTU “and anything that is requested in support of the GTU, we will discuss it and move from there.”