56 drums of seized fuel vanish from GEA bond – converted fishing vessel found with 80,000 liters of smuggled diesel

The illegal fuel trade appears to be very much alive.

Two incidents recently have reinforced how this lucrative business is continuing.

In the first case, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), disclosed that on September 22, 2018, its Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID) officers intercepted a motor vessel.

The vessel, which is reportedly linked to a prominent fuel dealer on the West Coast Demerara, goes by the name of “Plumrose”.

GRA said that it was found with a quantity of liquid in excess of 80,000 litres. After it was tested, the officials confirmed that it was hydrocarbons in the form of diesel fuel.

According to GRA, the officers conducted a search and it was discovered that even though the intended use of the vessel was listed for “fishing purposes”, the “Plumrose” had been converted for fuel transport.

Sources disclosed that the vessel was stopped at the Essequibo River mouth area.

The captain when asked whether he has anything to declare, disclosed that there was 5,000 liters of fuel on board. He allegedly later changed his tune and said 20,000 litres.

However, the actual amount in the converted fuel tanks was found to be over 80,000 liters.

The sources said that the vessel allegedly had no documents. Two inspectors from the Guyana Energy Agency were said to be involved in the checks.

Yesterday, GRA said that the captain and crew are currently assisting the GRA with the ongoing investigations, and charges are expected to be laid shortly.

“Representatives of the Guyana Energy Agency were contacted by GRA and the two agencies are working in collaboration on the investigation.”

According to the authority, it has also seen a rise in fuel smuggling over the past few weeks, with the interception of additional vessels which will lead to a substantial amount of revenue being recovered.

“The authority has taken a relentless approach against smuggling and will be working in close collaboration with its sister agencies to minimize these activities.”

Over the past year, the GRA says it has recouped billions of dollars in taxes from seizures and auctions not only from illegal fuel but also from breaches in motor vehicle concessions and IDA’s, and commonly smuggled items which include alcohol, foreign imported chicken, mosquito coils.

“The authority wishes to advise these persons to cease and desist from smuggling activities failing which, instead of accepting fines, the relevant charges will be instituted in a court of law.”

Meanwhile, across at the GEA, there appears to be a problem there also.

Over the weekend, officials discovered about 56 drums of seized fuel missing from its Golden Fleece, Essequibo base.

GEA is said to be investigating the incident internally and has not called in the police.

The base has two staffers and security, with a boat captain and driver who are also said to have access to the location.

The missing fuel was reportedly said to be from seizures made on the Essequibo Coast and in the Pomeroon River, Region Two.