Funeral parlour owner robbed during Mc Doom stop

Oct 04, 2018 News 0

Funeral parlour owner and pastor Ezekiel Thomas

It took thieves just five minutes to relieve funeral parlour owner and pastor Ezekiel Thomas of a million in cash when he stopped in Mc Doom, East Coast Demerara on Tuesday.
Thomas stated that it was just after noon on Tuesday when he withdrew the money from a city bank to pay his employees.
“I didn’t know that I was being followed so I stopped at a shop at Mc Doom to get some credit and that was when the person or persons broke into my vehicle and made off with the cash.”
Mr. Thomas stated that when he entered the shop, he spent about five minutes because they were two persons in front of him.
He then returned to his vehicle and while heading home, he noticed that the briefcase in which he had put the money was slightly open.
Still not suspecting anything, he locked the briefcase and continued his journey.
However, while at Vreed-en-Hoop, he checked the brief case again, and was horrified to discover that
the money was gone.
The Bishop said he immediately reported the matter at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station.
He said that detectives accompanied him to the scene where CCTV footage was retrieved. Fingerprints were also uplifted from the vehicle.

 

