Diamond residents beat teen robbers, rescue victim

It’s turning out to be a bad week for criminals. On Monday, a 21-year-old would-be robber was badly beaten, relieved of his gun and handed over to the police during a bungled chain-snatching caper in Freeman Street, East La Penitence.

And some hours later on Monday night, two other bandits suffered a similar fate while attempting to rob a woman in Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

The woman, who works at the Ministry of Finance, said that she was walking home in Second Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, two teenage boys approached her just as she was nearing her home.

She explained that the street was lit, but there was no one around to help her. One of the boys had his hand to his waist to suggest that he was armed. The teens then ordered her to hand over her valuables.

She screamed and the teens responded by punching and kicking her. They then relieved her of her smart phone, purse and books and other valuables.

However, the woman screamed to alert residents, who exited their homes and chased and captured the boys.

They then thrashed the thieves, returned the woman’s belongings and handed the suspects over to the police.

The woman commends the police for their timely response.

She received medical attention, but did not sustain any serious injuries.

She explained that many persons have complained of being robbed by young men from the area.