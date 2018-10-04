Latest update October 4th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Coordinated social media campaign to discredit the administration

Oct 04, 2018 News 0

President David Granger

– Ministry of the Presidency says fictitious Facebook articles posted

The Ministry of the Presidency (MotP) says it is rejecting the malicious and wicked publishing of false articles relating to President David Granger on various social media forums, in what appears to be a campaign aimed at besmirching his character and reputation of the Government and its representatives.
“The Ministry has noted that a Facebook Page has been established under the name, ‘Brigadier David Granger’, which is reporting that the President has intervened in a recent matter involving the Mayor of Bartica, Mr. Gifford Marshall and a young woman of the same community. The site also purports to quote the President from a recent interview conducted.”
The Ministry said that it wants to categorically state that no such interview was conducted with or any such remarks made by the President.
“The Ministry, in the strongest possible terms therefore, condemns and rejects these articles as a wicked falsification. The Ministry is therefore calling on all right-thinking Guyanese, particularly the Media corps, to be aware of the campaign being executed and advises citizens not to be taken in by the daily inundation of untruths, mischief and falsehoods, which have been emanating from the various Social Media platforms.”
The Ministry said that while the Government of Guyana respects the fundamental right of its citizens to freedom of speech, as well as press freedom, it condemns, in the strongest possible way, any impeachments.
“The publishing of untruths, propaganda and misleading information should not be considered a joke or a prank. It is a serious act designed to mislead, create panic and division among the citizens. It must be noted that the spreading of fake news appears to be an ongoing global problem as social media giant, Facebook, in 2016, had cause to announce that it will be putting systems in place to ensure that fake news pages are carefully monitored on its platform.”

 

More in this category

Sports

BCB begins distribution of rain coats to Groundsmen in Berbice

BCB begins distribution of rain coats to Groundsmen in Berbice

Oct 04, 2018

Groundsmen across Berbice would now be in better position to prepare venues across the Ancient County as the Berbice Cricket Board on Sunday last started the distribution of rain coats to Clubs. The...
Read More
BBMASG snare 17 medals at 6th Caribbean Cup in T&T on the weekend

BBMASG snare 17 medals at 6th Caribbean Cup in...

Oct 04, 2018

Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association successful at Guyana Kyokushin Kai tourney

Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association successful...

Oct 04, 2018

Kamwatta Boys and Sebai Girls take Region One Primary Schools U13 softball titles

Kamwatta Boys and Sebai Girls take Region One...

Oct 04, 2018

Johnson says Jaguars strength is batting depth Feels Trinis will be biggest challenge to every team

Johnson says Jaguars strength is batting depth ...

Oct 04, 2018

Industrial Supplies and Services backs GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s Cup 2

Industrial Supplies and Services backs GSCL Inc...

Oct 04, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]