Coordinated social media campaign to discredit the administration

Latest update October 4th, 2018 12:59 AM
– Ministry of the Presidency says fictitious Facebook articles posted
The Ministry of the Presidency (MotP) says it is rejecting the malicious and wicked publishing of false articles relating to President David Granger on various social media forums, in what appears to be a campaign aimed at besmirching his character and reputation of the Government and its representatives.
“The Ministry has noted that a Facebook Page has been established under the name, ‘Brigadier David Granger’, which is reporting that the President has intervened in a recent matter involving the Mayor of Bartica, Mr. Gifford Marshall and a young woman of the same community. The site also purports to quote the President from a recent interview conducted.”
The Ministry said that it wants to categorically state that no such interview was conducted with or any such remarks made by the President.
“The Ministry, in the strongest possible terms therefore, condemns and rejects these articles as a wicked falsification. The Ministry is therefore calling on all right-thinking Guyanese, particularly the Media corps, to be aware of the campaign being executed and advises citizens not to be taken in by the daily inundation of untruths, mischief and falsehoods, which have been emanating from the various Social Media platforms.”
The Ministry said that while the Government of Guyana respects the fundamental right of its citizens to freedom of speech, as well as press freedom, it condemns, in the strongest possible way, any impeachments.
“The publishing of untruths, propaganda and misleading information should not be considered a joke or a prank. It is a serious act designed to mislead, create panic and division among the citizens. It must be noted that the spreading of fake news appears to be an ongoing global problem as social media giant, Facebook, in 2016, had cause to announce that it will be putting systems in place to ensure that fake news pages are carefully monitored on its platform.”
Oct 04, 2018Groundsmen across Berbice would now be in better position to prepare venues across the Ancient County as the Berbice Cricket Board on Sunday last started the distribution of rain coats to Clubs. The...
Oct 04, 2018
Oct 04, 2018
Oct 04, 2018
Oct 04, 2018
Oct 04, 2018
I have a healthy respect for our sister newspaper, the Stabroek News. I was once a columnist with that newspaper. Like Kaieteur... more
Workers protesting with placards Workers attached to the Albion Sugar Factory on Tuesday and Wednesday picketed the estate... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A regressive 19th century law, that is a legacy of British rule, continues to exist in 10 of the 12... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]