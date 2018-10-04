Body outside Magistrates’ Court… Cops seek sex worker as autopsy reveals murder

Latest update October 4th, 2018 12:59 AM
Police are trying to locate a sex worker who may be able to tell them how the body of 28-year-old Shafiq Forrester ended up in a drain outside the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court last Sunday.
Forrester, of 197 Sarran Street, Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara, was reportedly last seen chatting with sex workers in that area.
One witness claimed to have seen Forrester trying to scale the Court fence in an attempt to escape some five persons who were chasing him.
An autopsy conducted yesterday indicated that he died as a result of drowning and strangulation, compounded by blunt trauma to the head.
Forrester’s cousin, Alston Braithwaite said they went out on Saturday night to the “Strip” at Giftland Mall after which they went to the “Rio” Club. The cousin said that they caught a taxi from “Rio” to the Route 42 bus park, where Forrester stopped to talk to a childhood friend name ‘Keisha’.
Braithwaite said he told his cousin that they should go, but Forrester made no effort to leave. The cousin said he left Forrester on the park around 12:30 hours.
Braithwaite said next morning Forrester’s wife, who is four months pregnant, came around 05:00 hours saying Forrester had not come home. A report was made to the police, after which family members were informed that a body, which fit a description of the missing man, was at a funeral parlour.
Police in a statement said they were looking for “a person of interest.”
