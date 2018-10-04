Berbice prison officer caught stashing ganja, cigarettes thrown over wall

Latest update October 4th, 2018 12:59 AM
Police in B’ Division are investigating a Prison Officer attached to the New Amsterdam Prison for his involvement in smuggling marijuana and other illegal items in the prison.
He was allegedly seen on a video in possession of parcels suspected to be cannabis, along with packets of cigarettes. He reportedly conspired with prisoners with to secure the illegal items that were thrown over the prison fence. Arrangements were then made by him with the inmates to secure the packages in the prison kitchen.
A middle manager acting on information prompted a search to be conducted that led to the discovery.
Prison Director Gladwyn Samuels in a release stated that the officer has since admitted and accepted his involvement in the crime. He told Samuels that the items were to be delivered to a specific prisoner. The marijuana found was eventually checked and weighed by authorities and amounted to 1032 grams while the other items included 39 packets of cigarette.
The prison officer has been handed over to the police in Berbice, and also took possession of the items.
