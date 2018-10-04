BCB begins distribution of rain coats to Groundsmen in Berbice

Groundsmen across Berbice would now be in better position to prepare venues across the Ancient County as the Berbice Cricket Board on Sunday last started the distribution of rain coats to Clubs. The Berbice Cricket Board had received 40 rain coats from Mr. Bonny Singh, Managing Director of The Hardware Depot, valued at $100,000. President of the Berbice Cricket Board Hilbert Foster along with Executive Member Lakeram Latchman handed over twelve of the rain coats to the No. 69 Vikings, No. 73, Crabwood Creek, Skeldon, Cut and Load and No. 70 during a simple ceremony at the No. 69 Vikings Ground.

Foster stated that the Berbice Cricket Board under his leadership, was fully committed to assisting Clubs as much as possible to fulfill their mandates to their membership. The donation of the rain coats followed similar donations of $1.3M worth of cricket balls and $2M worth of cricket gears, stumps and scorebooks. The Berbice Cricket Board with support from the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club has also assisted numerous Clubs with trophies and medals. Every Club in the Ancient County benefitted from the Cricket Balls Project which was spearheaded by former Berbice Cricket Board President Anil Beharry, while Foster also disclosed that plans are in place to assist Clubs with white Cricket T/Shirts and the First Division clubs with Coaching Kits. The Berbice Cricket Board President also stated that every effort is being made to obtain some proper pitch covers that would be used by the Berbice Cricket Board across the county.

The energetic President stated that all Berbicians should be pleased at the current status of the game in the county and he urged all Clubs to dedicate themselves to lifting their standard even higher. Cricket, Foster stated is being played at every level, while numerous developmental programmes have been put into place to assist the younger generation of players to develop quickly. Clubs were urged to use the raincoats for the intended purpose and not for personal use.

Representatives of the six Clubs expressed gratitude to the Berbice Cricket Board and The Hardware Depot for the donation and hailed the outstanding work of the Board over the last seven months, Executive Member Lakeram Latchman handed over the rain coats.