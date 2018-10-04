BBMASG snare 17 medals at 6th Caribbean Cup in T&T on the weekend

Students of the Best of the Best Martial Arts School Guyana (BBMASG), last weekend represented the Golden Arrowhead with pride, collectively capturing a total of 17 medals (12 Gold, 3 Silver, 2 Bronze) at the 6th Caribbean Cup Championships.

ll the action unfolded at the Eastern Regional Sports Complex, Trinidad and Tobago, a facility that features three activity arenas: the “Indoor Arena” (Basketball, Net Ball, Gymnastics, Karate, Badminton, Table Tennis and Futsal-indoor football), the “Lawn Tennis Arena” (Full sized Lawn Tennis) and the “Hockey Turf Arena” (Built with field turf for Field Hockey, Cricket and football activities).

Under the guidance of Professor Baveghems, the students once again excelled, following are the full results:

Gratitude is being expressed to the National Sports Commission, Two J’s General Store, Modern Graffix, Guytrac Agri Parts, Diamond Hotel, Interstate Battery, Beacon Cafe, Channel 67 and all parents of the Best of the Best Martial Arts School Guyana.