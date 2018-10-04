Latest update October 4th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BBMASG snare 17 medals at 6th Caribbean Cup in T&T on the weekend

Oct 04, 2018 Sports 0

Students of the Best of the Best Martial Arts School Guyana (BBMASG), last weekend represented the Golden Arrowhead with pride, collectively capturing a total of 17 medals (12 Gold, 3 Silver, 2 Bronze) at the 6th Caribbean Cup Championships.
ll the action unfolded at the Eastern Regional Sports Complex, Trinidad and Tobago, a facility that features three activity arenas: the “Indoor Arena” (Basketball, Net Ball, Gymnastics, Karate, Badminton, Table Tennis and Futsal-indoor football), the “Lawn Tennis Arena” (Full sized Lawn Tennis) and the “Hockey Turf Arena” (Built with field turf for Field Hockey, Cricket and football activities).
Under the guidance of Professor Baveghems, the students once again excelled, following are the full results:
Gratitude is being expressed to the National Sports Commission, Two J’s General Store, Modern Graffix, Guytrac Agri Parts, Diamond Hotel, Interstate Battery, Beacon Cafe, Channel 67 and all parents of the Best of the Best Martial Arts School Guyana.

More in this category

Sports

BCB begins distribution of rain coats to Groundsmen in Berbice

BCB begins distribution of rain coats to Groundsmen in Berbice

Oct 04, 2018

Groundsmen across Berbice would now be in better position to prepare venues across the Ancient County as the Berbice Cricket Board on Sunday last started the distribution of rain coats to Clubs. The...
Read More
BBMASG snare 17 medals at 6th Caribbean Cup in T&T on the weekend

BBMASG snare 17 medals at 6th Caribbean Cup in...

Oct 04, 2018

Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association successful at Guyana Kyokushin Kai tourney

Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association successful...

Oct 04, 2018

Kamwatta Boys and Sebai Girls take Region One Primary Schools U13 softball titles

Kamwatta Boys and Sebai Girls take Region One...

Oct 04, 2018

Johnson says Jaguars strength is batting depth Feels Trinis will be biggest challenge to every team

Johnson says Jaguars strength is batting depth ...

Oct 04, 2018

Industrial Supplies and Services backs GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s Cup 2

Industrial Supplies and Services backs GSCL Inc...

Oct 04, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]