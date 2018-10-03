Rose Hall Town Jammers win Karibee Rice Basketball tourney

Rose all Town Jammers were unstoppable as they created an upset last Sunday evening at the Rose Hall Town Basketball Court in the Karibee Rice Basketball Tournament sponsored by Nand Persaud and Co. Ltd.

The final saw a contest between Rose Hall Town Jammers and Canje Knights. Jammers won the encounter 40-31 points. First quarter scores were 8-4, at Half time 19-12 and in the third quarter 32-15 all in favour of the winning outfit.

Royborn Murray with a game high of 15 points, Michael King 9 points and Ezekiel Simon 6 points for the champs, while there was 11 points each for Kevon Emanuel and Travis Sutton and Stevie Roopnarine had 6 points for the losers.