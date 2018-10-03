Latest update October 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rose Hall Town Jammers win Karibee Rice Basketball tourney

Oct 03, 2018 Sports 0

The winning Jammers captain collects the Karibee Rice trophy.

Rose all Town Jammers were unstoppable as they created an upset last Sunday evening at the Rose Hall Town Basketball Court in the Karibee Rice Basketball Tournament sponsored by Nand Persaud and Co. Ltd.
The final saw a contest between Rose Hall Town Jammers and Canje Knights. Jammers won the encounter 40-31 points. First quarter scores were 8-4, at Half time 19-12 and in the third quarter 32-15 all in favour of the winning outfit.
Royborn Murray with a game high of 15 points, Michael King 9 points and Ezekiel Simon 6 points for the champs, while there was 11 points each for Kevon Emanuel and Travis Sutton and Stevie Roopnarine had 6 points for the losers.

More in this category

Sports

Banks DIH/GABA league… Will Sonics finally get a win tonight?

Banks DIH/GABA league… Will Sonics finally get a win tonight?

Oct 03, 2018

Pepsi Sonics Basketball club will be seeking their first win of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA)/Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme under-23, second division and first division...
Read More
Guyana Karate Federation holds successful Senior Championships

Guyana Karate Federation holds successful Senior...

Oct 03, 2018

Lucozade Handicap Squash Tourney sponsored by ANSA McAL Trading Ltd starts today

Lucozade Handicap Squash Tourney sponsored by...

Oct 03, 2018

BCB/Sueria Manufactuirng Magic Moments 20/20 Tournament… Arch rivals Blairmont CC and Cotton Tree CC advance to final in West Berbice league

BCB/Sueria Manufactuirng Magic Moments 20/20...

Oct 03, 2018

Biggest ever ‘Nuff Cuff’ boxing card set this weekend – ‘More C/Ships benefits the Boxers at all times’ –GBA Head

Biggest ever ‘Nuff Cuff’ boxing card set this...

Oct 03, 2018

GMR&SC ‘Ignite’ set for November 10, 11 – Superbet confirms sponsorship

GMR&SC ‘Ignite’ set for November 10, 11...

Oct 03, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Crisis of confidence

    The Ministry of Finance may not consider the parting of ways of four of its senior officers as constituting a crisis but... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]