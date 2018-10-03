Latest update October 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM

People smile wid dem, vote fuh dem but don’t trust dem

Oct 03, 2018 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

De IDB do a study of politicians in 28 countries. De study was to find out how much trust de people of dem countries gat in dem politicians.
Guyana end up at de battam of de list. Dem boys did know that Jagdeo cultivate a culture of scamps and dem boys did never trust him. And on to now dem would never trust him.
Dem didn’t know this new set that call de coalition woulda follow right in Jagdeo footsteps. Dem boys did seh a couple of day ago that instead of a change, Guyana get an exchange.
Now de IDB confirm wha dem boys start telling Guyana a few days ago. Wha dem didn’t know was that Guyana politicians was so bad dem end up at de bottom of de chart fuh corruption and trust.
Dem boys want Soulja Bai to know if dem was sitting in he chair, dem woulda invite de army to set up a firing squad, find all de politicians from every corner of de land, line dem up in Durban Park, and you know de rest.
Then dem boys woulda go and stand up in front of de firing squad and let de army do wha dem gat to do.
If dem boys still been in Soulja Bai chair dem woulda line up de people who supervise, coordinate and allow parboil rice to go to Mexico instead of white rice pun Durban Park, also.
Is a lot of firing got to go on in Guyana and not by guns alone. Ramnarine get a taste. He was one who boasted how many years he got as commissioner.
When he count fuh dem boys he didn’t gat finger and toes fuh show how much years. He never even get a day.
As fuh de Clown Clerk, he shouldn’t go before a firing squad. He should go straight to prison fuh spend de rest of he life behind bars and dem ain’t talking bout chocolate bars.
Dem talking bout steel bars.
Talk half and imagine Guyana people smile wid dem politicians, vote fuh dem but don’t trust dem.

