Not This Time takes feature President Cup Green state horserace event

Not This Time from the Shocking Racing Stable made sure that it was its time to shine when it outran the field to take the feature event when the Caribbean Nations Group held its Green State Challenge Cup Horserace meet.

The event, which was held at the Rising Sun Turf Club, saw seven events being held with sponsorship from Top Brandz under their Bud Light, Corona and Budweiser brands.

Not This Time outpaced Silver and Things, Miss Olympic and Maryann to win the feature Green State Challenge event. The win was worth $1,000,000 and the President Cup in the five and a half furlongs gallop.

Lucky Star of the Cheefoon Stable created a major upset in the G and Lower eight furlongs event as it defeated seasoned campaigners Isn’t She Charming, Settling Star with pre-race favourite Storm Bird beaten into fourth for the $500,000 first prize and trophy.

Red Region of the Baker stable burned up its competitors in the J3 and Lower seven furlongs race as it won the $350,000 and trophy from Touch Gold, Pickachu and Jungle Prince.

The four furlongs event for Guyana Bred 2-year-old horses was won by Ebony Prince of the Mitchell stable as they collected the $200,000 and trophy with Set the Flame, Helina and Humming Bird the others that placed.

The L and Lower Open seven furlongs race was won by Angel Eyes from the Khemraj stable ahead of Gold Again, Jungle Prince and Awesome Cash.

Prince D from the D. Manroop stable followed by Red Weasel, Back Track and Early Flight were those that finished in the top four of the L class maiden race.

The winner in the L non earners event was Princess Shoma from the K. Sooklall stable with Mission, Something Special and Zoo Zoo Mafia the others that placed.

Champion jockey was Colin Ross, while the Cheefoon Stable was the top stable on show.

The Green State Initiative is a brain child of Executive President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency Brigadier David Granger.