Latest update October 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Lucozade Handicap Squash Tourney sponsored by ANSA McAL Trading Ltd starts today

Oct 03, 2018 Sports 0

As we move into the final quarter of the year, the penultimate local Squash tournament kicks off today at the usual venue; The Georgetown Club, Camp Street, a release from the Guyana Squash Association informed.
The Lucozade Handicap Tournament sponsored by ANSA MCAL Trading Ltd. has 40 participants in only two categories; the Open Category and Category A.
Amongst the competitors in the adult section are some of the big names, Nyron Joseph, Regan Pollard, Deejay Dias, Stephen Xavier, Ashley Khalil and Taylor Fernandes; promising an exciting category with the handicap points levelling out the field. Many of these players will be starting with significant minus points and will have to show stamina, patience and sheer talent to overcome their opponents.
In category A, some of the younger players will be pitted against Sarah Lewis, Abosaide Cadogan, Maddison Fernandes and Kirsten Gomes. With no division for the girls and boys, draws will also see Gianni Carpenter, Nicholas Verwey and Mohryan Bas meet any range of other contenders with positive points.
These handicap tournaments always bring some surprises and give each player a real chance to shine.
Play begins at 6:00pm and continues through to Friday from the same time before earlier starts in the morning on Saturday and Sunday.

More in this category

Sports

Banks DIH/GABA league… Will Sonics finally get a win tonight?

Banks DIH/GABA league… Will Sonics finally get a win tonight?

Oct 03, 2018

Pepsi Sonics Basketball club will be seeking their first win of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA)/Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme under-23, second division and first division...
Read More
Guyana Karate Federation holds successful Senior Championships

Guyana Karate Federation holds successful Senior...

Oct 03, 2018

Lucozade Handicap Squash Tourney sponsored by ANSA McAL Trading Ltd starts today

Lucozade Handicap Squash Tourney sponsored by...

Oct 03, 2018

BCB/Sueria Manufactuirng Magic Moments 20/20 Tournament… Arch rivals Blairmont CC and Cotton Tree CC advance to final in West Berbice league

BCB/Sueria Manufactuirng Magic Moments 20/20...

Oct 03, 2018

Biggest ever ‘Nuff Cuff’ boxing card set this weekend – ‘More C/Ships benefits the Boxers at all times’ –GBA Head

Biggest ever ‘Nuff Cuff’ boxing card set this...

Oct 03, 2018

GMR&SC ‘Ignite’ set for November 10, 11 – Superbet confirms sponsorship

GMR&SC ‘Ignite’ set for November 10, 11...

Oct 03, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Crisis of confidence

    The Ministry of Finance may not consider the parting of ways of four of its senior officers as constituting a crisis but... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]