Lucozade Handicap Squash Tourney sponsored by ANSA McAL Trading Ltd starts today

As we move into the final quarter of the year, the penultimate local Squash tournament kicks off today at the usual venue; The Georgetown Club, Camp Street, a release from the Guyana Squash Association informed.

The Lucozade Handicap Tournament sponsored by ANSA MCAL Trading Ltd. has 40 participants in only two categories; the Open Category and Category A.

Amongst the competitors in the adult section are some of the big names, Nyron Joseph, Regan Pollard, Deejay Dias, Stephen Xavier, Ashley Khalil and Taylor Fernandes; promising an exciting category with the handicap points levelling out the field. Many of these players will be starting with significant minus points and will have to show stamina, patience and sheer talent to overcome their opponents.

In category A, some of the younger players will be pitted against Sarah Lewis, Abosaide Cadogan, Maddison Fernandes and Kirsten Gomes. With no division for the girls and boys, draws will also see Gianni Carpenter, Nicholas Verwey and Mohryan Bas meet any range of other contenders with positive points.

These handicap tournaments always bring some surprises and give each player a real chance to shine.

Play begins at 6:00pm and continues through to Friday from the same time before earlier starts in the morning on Saturday and Sunday.