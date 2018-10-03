Lucozade Handicap Squash Tourney sponsored by ANSA McAL Trading Ltd starts today

Latest update October 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM
As we move into the final quarter of the year, the penultimate local Squash tournament kicks off today at the usual venue; The Georgetown Club, Camp Street, a release from the Guyana Squash Association informed.
The Lucozade Handicap Tournament sponsored by ANSA MCAL Trading Ltd. has 40 participants in only two categories; the Open Category and Category A.
Amongst the competitors in the adult section are some of the big names, Nyron Joseph, Regan Pollard, Deejay Dias, Stephen Xavier, Ashley Khalil and Taylor Fernandes; promising an exciting category with the handicap points levelling out the field. Many of these players will be starting with significant minus points and will have to show stamina, patience and sheer talent to overcome their opponents.
In category A, some of the younger players will be pitted against Sarah Lewis, Abosaide Cadogan, Maddison Fernandes and Kirsten Gomes. With no division for the girls and boys, draws will also see Gianni Carpenter, Nicholas Verwey and Mohryan Bas meet any range of other contenders with positive points.
These handicap tournaments always bring some surprises and give each player a real chance to shine.
Play begins at 6:00pm and continues through to Friday from the same time before earlier starts in the morning on Saturday and Sunday.
Oct 03, 2018Pepsi Sonics Basketball club will be seeking their first win of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA)/Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme under-23, second division and first division...
Oct 03, 2018
Oct 03, 2018
Oct 03, 2018
Oct 03, 2018
Oct 03, 2018
When I was courting my wife in 1978, we met for lunch often at one of the leading restaurants. One of the co-owners of that... more
The Ministry of Finance may not consider the parting of ways of four of its senior officers as constituting a crisis but... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A regressive 19th century law, that is a legacy of British rule, continues to exist in 10 of the 12... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]