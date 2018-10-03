Karibee Rice onboard with Guyana Softball Cup 8

Rice giant Nand Persaud and Company Ltd of No 36 Village, Corentyne, Berbice takes the lead in providing sponsorship for “Guyana Softball Cup 8” run by Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA). This mega event is set for October 26-28 at grounds in and around Georgetown. The 2018 competition promises to be the largest ever with over thirty teams; more than twelve expected from North America.

For the first time an Over-50 segment will be played. This adds to the regular Open, Female, Masters with all four finals to be played at the famous Demerara Cricket Club Ground starting 10am. Floodlights Masters and Speed Boat will defend their titles in the Masters and Open categories respectively. Karibee Strikers are the defending champion in the Female category.

Information coming from GFSCA indicated that there are significant cash incentives and trophies up for grabs. Attractive gate prizes along with beyond the boundary entertainment and a well stocked food and drinks bar will be available.

In presenting the cheque, Mr. Mohindra Persaud, CEO, said that he is happy to be associated with this tournament and wished the teams well. The GFSCA would like to express gratitude to the rice giant for their input.

The GFSCA wishes to remind cricket fans that their BBQ and cricket tournament fundraiser is set for October 7 from 10:00hrs at the DCC ground. Teams will be competing for cash and trophies. The Association encourages fans to come out and support this event.