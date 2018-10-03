Latest update October 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Inaugural Prostate Cancer football deemed a success

Oct 03, 2018 Sports 0

Albouystown U17 winners

The inaugural Prostate Cancer and Awareness Men’s Football Festival which was held on Sunday at the GFC Ground was deemed a success by the organisers following wins for a number of teams.
Dr. Syed Ghazi Outreach Director at the Cancer Institute of Guyana addressed the gathering and handed out literature on prostate cancer. He also distributed coupons for free consultation and examination at the Cancer Institute of Guyana.
Albouystown U17 beat Kingston U17 6-2, Wales Masters overcame Newtown Masters 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw, while U21 Combined defeated Wales and Newtown Combined loss 6-5.
ABSAA Inc would like to thank the players and contributors; Alex Bunbury Founder of ABSAA, Samuel Bunbury Adviser ABSAA, GFF President of GFF and Ms. Rennella Bourne General Secretary of GFF, Ramesh Sunich CEO Trophy Stall, Dr. Syed Ghazi Outreach Director of C.I.G and Ms. Avia Lindie CEO Metro Stationary.
The Cancer Institute of Guyana is an independent Institution with state of the art diagnostic facility and well trained professionals fighting cancer in Guyana since 2006.

More in this category

Sports

Banks DIH/GABA league… Will Sonics finally get a win tonight?

Banks DIH/GABA league… Will Sonics finally get a win tonight?

Oct 03, 2018

Pepsi Sonics Basketball club will be seeking their first win of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA)/Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme under-23, second division and first division...
Read More
Guyana Karate Federation holds successful Senior Championships

Guyana Karate Federation holds successful Senior...

Oct 03, 2018

Lucozade Handicap Squash Tourney sponsored by ANSA McAL Trading Ltd starts today

Lucozade Handicap Squash Tourney sponsored by...

Oct 03, 2018

BCB/Sueria Manufactuirng Magic Moments 20/20 Tournament… Arch rivals Blairmont CC and Cotton Tree CC advance to final in West Berbice league

BCB/Sueria Manufactuirng Magic Moments 20/20...

Oct 03, 2018

Biggest ever ‘Nuff Cuff’ boxing card set this weekend – ‘More C/Ships benefits the Boxers at all times’ –GBA Head

Biggest ever ‘Nuff Cuff’ boxing card set this...

Oct 03, 2018

GMR&SC ‘Ignite’ set for November 10, 11 – Superbet confirms sponsorship

GMR&SC ‘Ignite’ set for November 10, 11...

Oct 03, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Crisis of confidence

    The Ministry of Finance may not consider the parting of ways of four of its senior officers as constituting a crisis but... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]