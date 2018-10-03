Inaugural Prostate Cancer football deemed a success

The inaugural Prostate Cancer and Awareness Men’s Football Festival which was held on Sunday at the GFC Ground was deemed a success by the organisers following wins for a number of teams.

Dr. Syed Ghazi Outreach Director at the Cancer Institute of Guyana addressed the gathering and handed out literature on prostate cancer. He also distributed coupons for free consultation and examination at the Cancer Institute of Guyana.

Albouystown U17 beat Kingston U17 6-2, Wales Masters overcame Newtown Masters 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw, while U21 Combined defeated Wales and Newtown Combined loss 6-5.

ABSAA Inc would like to thank the players and contributors; Alex Bunbury Founder of ABSAA, Samuel Bunbury Adviser ABSAA, GFF President of GFF and Ms. Rennella Bourne General Secretary of GFF, Ramesh Sunich CEO Trophy Stall, Dr. Syed Ghazi Outreach Director of C.I.G and Ms. Avia Lindie CEO Metro Stationary.

The Cancer Institute of Guyana is an independent Institution with state of the art diagnostic facility and well trained professionals fighting cancer in Guyana since 2006.