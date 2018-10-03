Inaugural Prostate Cancer football deemed a success

Latest update October 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM
The inaugural Prostate Cancer and Awareness Men’s Football Festival which was held on Sunday at the GFC Ground was deemed a success by the organisers following wins for a number of teams.
Dr. Syed Ghazi Outreach Director at the Cancer Institute of Guyana addressed the gathering and handed out literature on prostate cancer. He also distributed coupons for free consultation and examination at the Cancer Institute of Guyana.
Albouystown U17 beat Kingston U17 6-2, Wales Masters overcame Newtown Masters 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw, while U21 Combined defeated Wales and Newtown Combined loss 6-5.
ABSAA Inc would like to thank the players and contributors; Alex Bunbury Founder of ABSAA, Samuel Bunbury Adviser ABSAA, GFF President of GFF and Ms. Rennella Bourne General Secretary of GFF, Ramesh Sunich CEO Trophy Stall, Dr. Syed Ghazi Outreach Director of C.I.G and Ms. Avia Lindie CEO Metro Stationary.
The Cancer Institute of Guyana is an independent Institution with state of the art diagnostic facility and well trained professionals fighting cancer in Guyana since 2006.
Oct 03, 2018Pepsi Sonics Basketball club will be seeking their first win of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA)/Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme under-23, second division and first division...
Oct 03, 2018
Oct 03, 2018
Oct 03, 2018
Oct 03, 2018
Oct 03, 2018
When I was courting my wife in 1978, we met for lunch often at one of the leading restaurants. One of the co-owners of that... more
The Ministry of Finance may not consider the parting of ways of four of its senior officers as constituting a crisis but... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A regressive 19th century law, that is a legacy of British rule, continues to exist in 10 of the 12... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]