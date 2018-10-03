Ignorance of the masses to oil and gas issues a major benefit to corrupt politicians – Ramson

– Says it is time Guyanese get sensitized so they can hold government accountable

In order for accountability to be effective, citizens have to know what they are holding government accountable for. Therefore, the ignorance of the masses is a gift for corrupt politicians, according to Attorney at Law and Oil and Gas Consultant, Charles Ramson.

The young politician thinks that if Guyanese want to get the best out of this or any future government, they have to keep themselves informed or they will effectively make way for a corruption paradise.

Ramson said that part of the responsibility of any government is to nurture an informed nation. However, according to Ramson, the APNU+AFC government seems to have very little in keeping its population in the know.

Ram made these and other statements at a press conference he recently hosted at Cara Lodge.

At that forum, Ramson highlighted the dangers of not having an informed population. Speaking to some of these dangers, Ramson placed significant attention on two subjects—the Sovereign Wealth Fund and Local Content.

Ramson pointed out many “major flaws” of the Green Paper that Government presented to the National Assembly as its proposed policy to guide the establishment of a Sovereign Wealth Fund. Most of the flaws he pointed out were technical issues.

However, Ramson also pointed out the fact that government failed to involve the people in the drafting of the Green Paper. The Lawyer stressed, “Civil society was not consulted “.

Further, Ramson said that the fiscal rule for the policy is way too “messy”; and, beyond “messy” Ramson said that the government has made no attempt to help to get the average man to understand the fiscal framework of such a fund which will have to play a major role in Guyana’s development.

Ramson told the media, “The rule must be simple enough for the public to be able to understand so they could hold the government accountable. This has been one of the success reasons for the Norwegian SWF. A Norwegian taxi driver can tell you what their fiscal rule is.”

Ramson said that while Government refuses to take that page out of Norway’s book, reference is constantly made in the Green paper to the Norwegian SWF as a successful model.

“But there is no proper explanation of its history and operation so Guyanese can understand and think about whether this model makes sense for us and if not, how it can be tailored.”

LOCAL CONTENT

Ramson told the media that one of Guyana’s biggest failures is not having local content legislation.

“Most of us do not know that. And the reason we do not know.”

The lawyer continued, “If you eat three square meals a day, every day, for the last five years, and I take away one of the meals; you will notice; you will know and you will object, will fight me for taking away that meal.

“But not having known what we could have had if we had local content legislation in Guyana, we do not know what we have lost. We did not get a chance to notice.”

Ramson said that if Guyanese get a better understanding of what they lose out on, then they would do more to ensure government acts right in the future.

“The fact that we have only moved into the second draft of a local content policy is an abysmal failure as elected officials. But enough Guyanese are not seeing it this way.”

Ramson said that a large share of the money that could have gone into the economy from Liza Phase one has already slipped through the fingers of Guyanese. He said, “If we only had 10 percent of Liza Phase one spending in the economy between now and 2020 that would be equivalent to US$440 M or GY $90B spent in this economy, which is what we could have had as an injection.”