Hand in Hand cycle race fixed for Saturday

Latest update October 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM
Hassan Mohammed, national cycling official for many years, had organised the 14th annual Hand in Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance 11-stage cycling programme for Saturday October 6 in the National Park starting from 09.00hrs.
Marketing Director at the company, Shafeena Juman along with other staff will be there to witness the action and distribute prizes.
Keen competition is expected among the leading riders in the various categories. Previous winners will be looking to defend their titles and among them are: 12-14 years 3 laps, Jonathan Ramsuhcit; Veterans under-50 5 laps Warren ‘40’ McKay (11:18:49m); Mountain Bikes 5 laps Shane Bourne (12:50:43m); Junior/Juveniles 10 laps Nigel Duguid (23:46:42m) and the feature 35 laps school boy and invitational Geron Williams (1.16.16h).
