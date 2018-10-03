Latest update October 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana politicians the least trusted by its citizens – IDB Report

Oct 03, 2018 News 0

The chart presented by the IDB

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) recently released a report which states that citizens in Guyana and other countries in the region have very little trust in their politicians.
A chart presented by the IDB says that Guyanese politicians are among those least trusted by their citizens in the Caribbean and Latin America.
The chart presented figures for 28 countries; Guyana is the very last even though it secured the same scores as Canada—16.
The report also noted that citizens in the region also do not believe that politicians obey the law.
The IDB said, “For state actors, these measures are all low (about 2 out of a total possible trust measure of 4).”
IDB said that respondents across seven countries believe it is not very common for politicians or public officials to fulfill their promises, or for politicians to obey the law.
IDB continued, “They have little confidence that public officials will obey the law. This pessimism extends to specific public policy commitments. Seventy-five percent of respondents believe there is little or no chance that tax revenues raised specifically to redistribute to the poor will, in fact, reach the poor.
They are also not confident that if water prices are increased to finance infrastructure maintenance, infrastructure will be maintained. As the following sections demonstrate, lack of trust has everything to do with the policy preferences of respondents.
Respondents do not believe Government representatives (politicians or public officials) fulfill
their promises or, depending on the policy context, obey the law, are significantly less likely to prefer policies that entail expanding the role of government in education, policing, or income redistribution.”

 

More in this category

Sports

Banks DIH/GABA league… Will Sonics finally get a win tonight?

Banks DIH/GABA league… Will Sonics finally get a win tonight?

Oct 03, 2018

Pepsi Sonics Basketball club will be seeking their first win of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA)/Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme under-23, second division and first division...
Read More
Guyana Karate Federation holds successful Senior Championships

Guyana Karate Federation holds successful Senior...

Oct 03, 2018

Lucozade Handicap Squash Tourney sponsored by ANSA McAL Trading Ltd starts today

Lucozade Handicap Squash Tourney sponsored by...

Oct 03, 2018

BCB/Sueria Manufactuirng Magic Moments 20/20 Tournament… Arch rivals Blairmont CC and Cotton Tree CC advance to final in West Berbice league

BCB/Sueria Manufactuirng Magic Moments 20/20...

Oct 03, 2018

Biggest ever ‘Nuff Cuff’ boxing card set this weekend – ‘More C/Ships benefits the Boxers at all times’ –GBA Head

Biggest ever ‘Nuff Cuff’ boxing card set this...

Oct 03, 2018

GMR&SC ‘Ignite’ set for November 10, 11 – Superbet confirms sponsorship

GMR&SC ‘Ignite’ set for November 10, 11...

Oct 03, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Crisis of confidence

    The Ministry of Finance may not consider the parting of ways of four of its senior officers as constituting a crisis but... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]