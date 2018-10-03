Guyana politicians the least trusted by its citizens – IDB Report

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) recently released a report which states that citizens in Guyana and other countries in the region have very little trust in their politicians.

A chart presented by the IDB says that Guyanese politicians are among those least trusted by their citizens in the Caribbean and Latin America.

The chart presented figures for 28 countries; Guyana is the very last even though it secured the same scores as Canada—16.

The report also noted that citizens in the region also do not believe that politicians obey the law.

The IDB said, “For state actors, these measures are all low (about 2 out of a total possible trust measure of 4).”

IDB said that respondents across seven countries believe it is not very common for politicians or public officials to fulfill their promises, or for politicians to obey the law.

IDB continued, “They have little confidence that public officials will obey the law. This pessimism extends to specific public policy commitments. Seventy-five percent of respondents believe there is little or no chance that tax revenues raised specifically to redistribute to the poor will, in fact, reach the poor.

They are also not confident that if water prices are increased to finance infrastructure maintenance, infrastructure will be maintained. As the following sections demonstrate, lack of trust has everything to do with the policy preferences of respondents.

Respondents do not believe Government representatives (politicians or public officials) fulfill

their promises or, depending on the policy context, obey the law, are significantly less likely to prefer policies that entail expanding the role of government in education, policing, or income redistribution.”