Guyana Karate Federation holds successful Senior Championships

The Guyana Karate Federation held its Senior National Championships on Sunday 30th September at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall and the day the packed with exciting top level competition in Kata (forms) and Kumite (Sparring) among the participating practitioners.

The competition commenced with the Kata, which saw exceptional performances.

In the Female 14 – 17 Kata Jayanti Ram earned herself the first place, and Jessica Callender and Rehuma Holder placed second and third respectively.

The Male 14 – 17 Kata saw John McGrath winning the first place, Roy De Younge earning second and Trevon Miller placing third.

In the Female 18 and Over Kata Wanda Agdomar came out on the top spot, while Kristine Ramkissoon and Aolione Griffith placed second and third respectively.

The Male 18 and Over Kata saw the match for the coveted first place between last years’ finalist Roger Peroune (2017 Champion) and Malcolm Francis (2017 Runner-up). Peroune brought his A-game and earned the first place once again, Francis placing second and Otho Harris third.

Female Team Kata First Place went to team Association do Shotokan Karate – Guyana (A.S.K-G) comprising of Wanda Agdomar, Kristine Ramkissoon and Aolione Griffith and Second Place was taken by Team Guyana Karate College (G.K.C.) Genaveva Buelna, Jayanti Ram and Nalini Rampersaud.

Male Team Kata saw Team A.S.K-G made up of members Roger Peroune, Malcolm Francis and Avinash Ramgolam came out victorious with the first place, earning second was National Martial Arts Association (N.M.A.A.) with members Rodwell Alleyne, Ryan Alleyne and Dillon Hyman, and Team Berbice Shotokan Karate Dojo (B.S.K.D.) with members Mahadeo Ramotar, Shemar Parkinson and D’Andre DaSilva placing third.

Kumite

The Female 14- 17 kumite saw Jessica Callender earning the first place and Reheima Holder placing second.

In the Male 14 – 17 under 68 Kg Kumite Shakeem Walcott earned first place, Kevin Bradford placed second and Roy DeYounge earned the third place spot.

The Male 14 – 17 68 Kg and Over saw Mark Wong placing first, Trevon Miller and Jerral Barker earning the second and third positions respectively.

The Female 18 and Over, minus 61 Kg Kumite saw Jayanti Ram placing first in this division and Genoveva Buelna earning the second place.

The Female 18 and Over, minus 76Kg Kumite saw Aolione Griffith placing first in this division and Wanda Agdomar earning the second place.

In Female 18 and Over, 76Kg and over Kumite Kristine Ramkisson earned the first place and Nalini Rampersaud placed second in the division.

In the Male 18 and over, under 67Kg Ryan Alleyne won first place, Avinash Ramgolam second and Otho Harris third.

The Male 18 and over, under 84Kg saw Shemar Parkinson win first place, Angelo Harris second and Rodwell Alleyne third.

In the Male 18 and over, 84Kg and over Keith Beaton won first place against Dillon Hyman who came second, the two athletes have met in the finals of the senior nationals on numerous occasions and Samuel Monroe earned third.

Female Team Kumite First Place went to team Association do Shotokan Karate – Guyana (A.S.K-G) comprising of Wanda Agdomar, Kristine Ramkissoon and Aolione Griffith and Second Place was taken by Team Guyana Karate College (G.K.C.) Genaveva Buelna, Jayanti Ram and Nalini Rampersaud.

Male Team Kumite saw Team N.M.A.A. made up of members Rodwell Alleyne, Ryan Alleyne and Dillon Hyman came out victorious with the first place, earning second was A.S.K-G. with members Keith Beaton, Shemar Parkinson and Avinash Ramgolam.

The Guyana Karate Federation wishes to extend a heart-felt thank you to the National Sports Commission for all the assistance it offered leading up to this exceptional competition, the volunteers, athletes and supporting public.