GMR&SC ‘Ignite’ set for November 10, 11 – Superbet confirms sponsorship

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) has announced ‘Ignite’ as the final leg of the Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) 2018 which will be hosted in collaboration with the Department of Tourism within the Ministry of Business.

Billed for November 10 and 11 at the South Dakota Circuit, the event is expected to see the culmination of the 2018 championship for the Groups 1-5 as well as the Superstocks and SR3 radicals.

Competition is set to come from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) and Jamaica, with CAMS (Canadian American Motor Sports) also expected.

Though, internationally, no one has definitely confirmed participation from the regional partners, drivers who are competing for Championships are expected to headline their groups.

Marc Gill of T&T is expected as he looks to regain the group two title, while defending champion, Mark Thompson of Barbados, will be on show at South Dakota.

Group Three’s Ronald Wortman is also expected from T&T as he gets ready to lift his inaugural title.

The event is also expected to see the culmination of the local classes including the Superstock motorcycles.

Among the local competitors are Mark Vieira, defending Group four champion Andrew King, Danny Persaud, Rupee Shewjattan, Rameez Mohamed, Chet Singh, Shiraz Roshandin, Matthew Vieira, Raviero Tucker, Team Mohamed’s (Superbike champions), Kevin Deodass, Anand Ramchand and Adrian Fernandes.

The entities that have pledged their support to the event include GBTI, B.M. Soat, Noble House Seafood, Stag Beer, Air Services Limited, Guyoil, Palm Court, Hand-in-Hand, Ramada Hotel, Survival Supermarket, Club 704, Sheriff Security, EC Investments, Prem’s Electrical, Nexus Machinery, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Choke Gas Station, Japarts, R. Kissoon Contracting, E Networks, Miracle Opticle, Bikers’ Bar, Samaroo Investments, Innovations America and Superbet that confirmed their support on Monday.

The club is expected to launch the event within days with just over a month remaining until the event. However, ticket prices have been confirmed at $2,500 for adults and $1,000 for children.