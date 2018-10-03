Crackdown begins on illegal mining after deadly pit accident

Latest update October 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM

Another miner is death in a pit accident, authorities are reporting.

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, has ordered immediate enforcement operations to address mining issues amid a number of mining related deaths.
According to the ministry, it has taken note of the most recent mining tragedy which occurred Monday evening at Issano Backdam, Region Seven.
“Reports reaching the Ministry indicate that dead is Lennox Douglas, 33, of Canvas City, Wismar, Linden, due to the collapse of a mining pit in which he was working. This report comes after two other mining related deaths recently occurred in Mowasi Backdam, Konawaruk, Potaro last month.”
As a result, the Ministry said, Trotman has ordered an immediate enforcement operation to be conducted jointly by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and the Ministry’s Compliance Division’s Corps of Wardens, to address problems of this nature in the mining areas where there has been an increase in legal and illegal mining activities and accidents.
“The agencies are expected to provide a report upon completion of the operation. The Ministry extends condolences to the relatives of the deceased.”

 

