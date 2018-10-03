Crackdown begins on illegal mining after deadly pit accident

Latest update October 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM
Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, has ordered immediate enforcement operations to address mining issues amid a number of mining related deaths.
According to the ministry, it has taken note of the most recent mining tragedy which occurred Monday evening at Issano Backdam, Region Seven.
“Reports reaching the Ministry indicate that dead is Lennox Douglas, 33, of Canvas City, Wismar, Linden, due to the collapse of a mining pit in which he was working. This report comes after two other mining related deaths recently occurred in Mowasi Backdam, Konawaruk, Potaro last month.”
As a result, the Ministry said, Trotman has ordered an immediate enforcement operation to be conducted jointly by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and the Ministry’s Compliance Division’s Corps of Wardens, to address problems of this nature in the mining areas where there has been an increase in legal and illegal mining activities and accidents.
“The agencies are expected to provide a report upon completion of the operation. The Ministry extends condolences to the relatives of the deceased.”
Oct 03, 2018Pepsi Sonics Basketball club will be seeking their first win of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA)/Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme under-23, second division and first division...
Oct 03, 2018
Oct 03, 2018
Oct 03, 2018
Oct 03, 2018
Oct 03, 2018
When I was courting my wife in 1978, we met for lunch often at one of the leading restaurants. One of the co-owners of that... more
The Ministry of Finance may not consider the parting of ways of four of its senior officers as constituting a crisis but... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A regressive 19th century law, that is a legacy of British rule, continues to exist in 10 of the 12... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]