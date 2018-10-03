Latest update October 3rd, 2018 7:16 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Body in locked Diamond House… Ex-cop, co accused for trial over murder of reputed wife

Oct 03, 2018 Peeping Tom 0

Sirmattie Ramnaress

Former police sergeant Colin Bailey, along with his co-accused Colin Grant, are scheduled to go on trial for the murder of Bailey’s reputed wife, Sirmattie Ramnaress.
It is alleged that between August 30 and 31, 2013 at Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, Bailey and Grant murdered Ramnaress.
They were charged in 2016 and are listed to appear before Justice James Bovell-Drakes and a 12-member mixed jury in the ongoing session of the Demerara Assizes, which commenced on Tuesday.
According to reports, the body of 36 year-old Ramnaress was found lying face down in

The house in which Ramnaress was slain

the garage of her home on August 31, 2013. It was a blaze coming from the woman’s home that led firefighters to a bond, when they stumbled upon her body.
Her body reportedly bore two stab wounds- one to the neck and another to the hip.
The police, in a statement had said that Ramnaress’ house was ransacked and drenched with a flammable liquid, and a storage bond at the rear of the building was destroyed by fire.
A post mortem examination performed on her remains revealed that she died as a result of a ruptured spleen and brain haemorrhaging.

Police charged Grant, who was Ramnaress’neighbour in 2015. Bailey was charged the following year.

Former Police Sergeant Colin Bailey

Bailey was dismissed from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) following corruption accusations against

him. He and another police officer were placed before the courts for allegedly accepting bribes in order to dissolve a criminal matter.
They were accused of obtaining $300,000 as inducement to forgo charges for illegal arms and ammunition possession.

Colin Grant

 

 

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Banks DIH/GABA league… Will Sonics finally get a win tonight?

Banks DIH/GABA league… Will Sonics finally get a win tonight?

Oct 03, 2018

Pepsi Sonics Basketball club will be seeking their first win of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA)/Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme under-23, second division and first division...
Read More
Guyana Karate Federation holds successful Senior Championships

Guyana Karate Federation holds successful Senior...

Oct 03, 2018

Lucozade Handicap Squash Tourney sponsored by ANSA McAL Trading Ltd starts today

Lucozade Handicap Squash Tourney sponsored by...

Oct 03, 2018

BCB/Sueria Manufactuirng Magic Moments 20/20 Tournament… Arch rivals Blairmont CC and Cotton Tree CC advance to final in West Berbice league

BCB/Sueria Manufactuirng Magic Moments 20/20...

Oct 03, 2018

Biggest ever ‘Nuff Cuff’ boxing card set this weekend – ‘More C/Ships benefits the Boxers at all times’ –GBA Head

Biggest ever ‘Nuff Cuff’ boxing card set this...

Oct 03, 2018

GMR&SC ‘Ignite’ set for November 10, 11 – Superbet confirms sponsorship

GMR&SC ‘Ignite’ set for November 10, 11...

Oct 03, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]