Body in locked Diamond House… Ex-cop, co accused for trial over murder of reputed wife

Former police sergeant Colin Bailey, along with his co-accused Colin Grant, are scheduled to go on trial for the murder of Bailey’s reputed wife, Sirmattie Ramnaress.

It is alleged that between August 30 and 31, 2013 at Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, Bailey and Grant murdered Ramnaress.

They were charged in 2016 and are listed to appear before Justice James Bovell-Drakes and a 12-member mixed jury in the ongoing session of the Demerara Assizes, which commenced on Tuesday.

According to reports, the body of 36 year-old Ramnaress was found lying face down in

the garage of her home on August 31, 2013. It was a blaze coming from the woman’s home that led firefighters to a bond, when they stumbled upon her body.

Her body reportedly bore two stab wounds- one to the neck and another to the hip.

The police, in a statement had said that Ramnaress’ house was ransacked and drenched with a flammable liquid, and a storage bond at the rear of the building was destroyed by fire.

A post mortem examination performed on her remains revealed that she died as a result of a ruptured spleen and brain haemorrhaging.

Police charged Grant, who was Ramnaress’neighbour in 2015. Bailey was charged the following year.

Bailey was dismissed from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) following corruption accusations against

him. He and another police officer were placed before the courts for allegedly accepting bribes in order to dissolve a criminal matter.

They were accused of obtaining $300,000 as inducement to forgo charges for illegal arms and ammunition possession.