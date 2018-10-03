Biggest ever ‘Nuff Cuff’ boxing card set this weekend – ‘More C/Ships benefits the Boxers at all times’ –GBA Head

The annual Guyana Boxing Association’s (GBA) Lennox Blackmore Intermediate ‘Nuff Cuff’ Boxing Championships is set for the National Gymnasium from October 5-7 and is the biggest ever in the history of Amateur Boxing in Guyana with 15 fights carded on each night with the first bout scheduled from 19:00 hrs.

Admission to what is anticipated to be an action-packed night of pulsating fistic fury is $500 for Stands and $1,000 for VIP.

With the best of the best Amateur Boxers trading punches, this Championship should be ideal preparations for the Terrence Ali Open Championships in mid November and Boxing fans are encouraged to support the Card.

This is one of three main Cards held each year along with the Andrew Lewis Novices and Open Championship.

Come Saturday evening, defending Champions GDF, lead by National Coach Terrence Poole, is expected to once again turn up with the largest contingent of pugilists, accompanied by raucous supporters and the Army’s drum Corps and are favorites to retain their crown.

However, the Soldiers could expect fierce rivalry from Guyana Prison Service (Republican Boxing Gym) despite them being on a forced six-month hiatus due to last year’s fire at the Camp Street Jail.

This year’s Championships will have participation of the largest number of Gyms from the Regions with boxers from Region 1, 8 & 9, for the first time competing on the same card.

They join the recently formed Gyms in Lethem and Region one, while the Pocket Rocket Gym from Region 10, the Rose Hall Jammers from Region six and Carryll’s Gym from Linden makes this year’s Championship a historic one with Gyms from all over Guyana participating.

The Andrew Lewis National Novices, Terrence Ali National Open, Lennox Blackmore National intermediate are the main boxing cards held annually in Guyana and have been named after the old stalwarts in Guyana’s boxing.

This Intermediate card is followed by the National Open which will be held in mid November and is a precursor to the Caribbean Championships which runs from December 6-9.

“The more competitions you have it is better for the Boxers at all times and we try to make sure that we space it out so there is enough resting period,” stated President of the GBA Steve Ninvalle.

From June to July the GBA held six U-16 cards leading up to the Caribbean and School Boys Championships and focused exclusively on that tournament.

“We put down everything else that we were doing and had look at the nursery with a microscope and that is what we did and came out as Caribbean Champions again,” said Ninvalle.

“We will be doing the same with the National Open since that event will be leading up to the Caribbean Championships which we lost in St Lucia last year because we did not have a full team due to funding. We were only able to send four and came back with three Medals. Now that it is being held in Guyana we aim to regain the team title which would have slipped out of our hands,” continued the GBA’s top man.

Ninvalle said he was satisfied with where the GBA is heading and with the achievements made despite the limited resources at their disposal.

“We plan to achieve even bigger things for the remainder of this year. We worked extremely hard and endured many sleepless nights to achieve our success but we will not rest on our laurels since it is our mandate to govern the sport. We accepted the offer to govern the Sport and we must fulfill that task.”

“The mandate states that we must open doors for the Boxers and develop them into the best in the Caribbean and World. We are also attracting a lot more female to due to boxing being decentralized to more areas,” Ninvalle stated.

Gyms like the Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) and the Savannah Gym in Lethem are now producing more quality female fighters resulting in Guyana capturing two Caribbean Gold medals in female Boxing. (Sean Devers)