BCB/Sueria Manufactuirng Magic Moments 20/20 Tournament… Arch rivals Blairmont CC and Cotton Tree CC advance to final in West Berbice league

The packed Berbice Cricket Board 2018 Cricket Season continued this past weekend with Blairmont Community Centre Cricket Club and the Cotton Tree Cricket Club advancing to the finals of the West Berbice league of the BCB/Magic Moments 20/20 Tournament. Blairmont Community Centre defeated No. 5 Cricket Club by 74 runs, while Cotton Tree breezed past Bush Lot Rising Star by seven wickets at the Bush Lot Ground.

Blairmont Community Centre batting first reached a healthy 172 for 8 as Kevin Jawahir 44, Seon Glasgow 35, Marvin Prashad 33 batted well. S. Johnson and G. Johnson were the best bowlers for No. 5 Cricket Club. The visitors in response were bowled out for 108 as only Michael Persaud and Travis Moore 14 reached double figures. National Under-19 left arm pacer Javed Karim took 4 for 20, while Jawahir returned with the ball to lead his team to an easy win. Blairmont Community Centre on Saturday, had defeated West Berbice Achievers by seven wicket to advance to the semifinals. Achievers were restricted to 88 all out as Marvin Prashad took 3 wickets for 15 runs. Kevin Jawahir and Nigel Deodat supported with two wickets apiece. Jawahir continued his impressive form in 2018 by stroking an unbeaten 51, while Nigel Deodat supported with 18.

Cotton Tree Cricket Club restricted Bush Lot Rising Star Cricket Club to 107 all out in 15.3overs as only R. Gousanil passed twenty with a polished 49. Left arm spinner Wagar Hassan took 3 wickets for 10 runs, while off spinner Roshan Gafoor took 2 for 2. Cotton Tree needing to score 108 from 20 Overs to clinch a place in the final, raced to 110 for 3 from only 9.3 Overs. Abdool Subhan slammed 43, while Wagar Hassan returned to complete a good allround performance with 33 not out. Glenford Fraser took 2 for 28 from 3 Overs in a losing cause for Bush Lot Rising Star.

The Berbice Cricket Board would shortly announce a date and venue for the final. The Berbice Cricket Board has already completed Championship finals for three zones (Upper Corentyne, Lower Corentyne and New Amsterdam/Canje). No 48 Challengers Cricket Club won the Upper Corentyne Zone, Rose Hall Town Bakewell is the Lower Corentyne champion, while Young Warriors Cricket Club won the New Amsterdam/Canje Championship.

At the conclusion of the four zone championships, the four champions would be involved in a special tournament for the right to be called the overall Berbice Second Division 20/20 Champions. The Tournament is being sponsored by Sueria Manufacturing Inc under the Magic Moments Brand.