BCB/Ansa Mcal Skyy Vodka 20/20 Tournament… Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets and Upper Corentyne advance to Final

High level cricket returned to the Upper Corentyne area on Sunday and residents turned up in large numbers to witness the Semifinals of the 2018 Berbice Cricket Board’s Skyy Vodka at the No. 69 Vikings Ground. The stands were packed to capacity while spectators also lined the boundary boards around the ground. Upper Corentyne and Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets advanced to the final after recording victories over Albion and Skeldon. Both games were very close as all four teams fought all the way, to leave the large crowd on their feet.

Albion batting first were restricted to 104 all out in 20-Overs. Ritesh Umroa 22, National Player Jonathan Foo 21 and Ramesh Kassinauth 18 were the principal scorers. Bowling for the underdogs Upper Corentyne, Devendra Budhoo took 2 for 15, Devendra Chatterpaul 2 for 19 and A. Roopchand 2 for 20. Albion Community Centre Young Team, expertly led by the expertly led by the experienced Jonathan Foo defended the small total with purposeful bowling and fielding but two attacking innings of 39 from Rishi Persaudand an unbeaten 35 from Latchman Roopchand saw Upper Corentyne to 106 for 6 from 19.3 Overs and a place in the final. National Under-19 left arm spinner Kevin Umroa took 3 for 18 from four overs, while offspinner Karran Arjpaul took 2 for 19.

In the second semifinals, Skeldon won the toss and surprisingly invited Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets to take first strike despite the No.69 Ground pitch, proving difficult for stroke playing. National Under-19 players Kevin and Junior Sinclair added 32 for the first wicket in 6 Overs before Errol Byass trapped Junior Sinclair LBW for 7. Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets then slipped to 32 for 3, losing three wickets for no runs. They eventually struggled to 63 for 6 in the 13th Overs before National Under-19 player Kevlon Anderson played a classy innings of 45 which included a single boundary. He received crucial support from all rounder Keith Simpson to add 50 for the 7th wicket. Simpson scored 20 runs as Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets ended on 125 for 8 from 20-Overs. Medium pacer Jermaine Reid took four wickets for 12 runs from four impressive overs, while Errol Byass took 2 for 30.

Skeldon started like a house on fire and soon raced to 50 for 2 from 6-Overs as Naresh Deo 34 and Ryan Ramdass played attacking cameos. The introduction of Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets captain and Legspinner Shawn Pereira however changed the course of the game as he spun webs around the confused Skeldon batsmen to end with bowling figures of 4-1-09-05. No other Skeldon batsmen reached double figures as the home team were bowled out for 88, much to the disappointment of the large crowd. Kevin Sinclair and Eon Hooper took two wickets for 21 and 10 respectively to support Pereira.

The final of the Tournament is scheduled for Sunday 11th October, 2018, at the same venue. Albion and Skeldon would battle for the 3rd place, while Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets and Upper Corentyne would play for the winner prize of $100,000. President of the Berbice Cricket Board Hilbert Foster was full of praise for the overwhelming support of the massive turnout of spectators, while he was also very impressed by the cooperation of the No. 69 Vikings Cricket Club. The Club with overseas donors undertook emergency work at the venue at the cost of over $700,000 to accommodate the final.

The Berbice Cricket Board President has committed to take more major First Division matches to the area on the future. The Tournament is sponsored by Ansa Mcal (Guy) Ltd under its Skyy Vodka brand.