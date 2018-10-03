Banks DIH/GABA league… Will Sonics finally get a win tonight?

Latest update October 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM

Pepsi Sonics Basketball club will be seeking their first win of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA)/Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme under-23, second division and first division tournament tonight when they clash with the inform Plaisance Guardians in junior action from 18:30hrs at the Burnham hard court.
Plaisance is coached by national custodian Junior Hercules and the East Coast Demerara based team is usually buoyed by the tremendous support of their travelling fans.
Lemuel Grant who has been one of the better players for Sonics in the under-23 will need to step up with an impactful performance along with his skipper Troy Glasgow who has been below par.
For the Guardians, Terrence Daniels; the most consistent player in the division will be the go to man in the clash against Sonics, but Andrew Johnson, Nigel Bowen and company all have the ability to take the game away for the city club.
In the feature match that bounces off at 20:30hrs, University of Guyana (UG) Trojans will have a stern examination against Dynas’ Ravens in the first division. Tyrone Hamid has scored the highest individual score (35 points) thus far in the tournament and he will surely be looking to continue his red hot form against the students this evening at the outdoor facility on Middle and Carmichael Streets.
The competition which will run until November will see new winners in the under-23 and second division after two-time champions Bounty Colts opted not to participate. However, after a couple of defeats in the first division to Plaisance Guardians and Ravens, that title seems under-threat as well.

