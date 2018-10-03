Victims trash gun toting bandit

Two bandits who pounced on patrons of a shop at Freeman Street, East La Penitence got the surprise of their lives when they attempted to relieve one of the three men they attacked of his gold chain. The men immediately retaliated causing one of the bandits to run for his life, while his accomplice was not so lucky.

Treon Douglas, 21, a carpenter of Triumph Village, East Coast Demerara, was the unlucky bandit. He was disarmed after his accomplice ran away and left him to get a sound trashing from residence of East La Penitence. One of the men that had a scuffle with Douglas had two of his fingers fractured in the process.

When Kaieteur News visited the location, one man said, “Banna, I ain’t know is who send them, but they come in the wrong area. We does beat thief man bad around hay”.

One resident showed a video of Douglas getting a sound trashing after he was overpowered and had his gun taken away.

Douglas was disarmed of a .32 revolver which had five live rounds and one spent shell in it. There were also six live rounds in his pants pocket.

Police have commenced an investigation into a number of robberies that Douglas is believed to be a part of,

The man that Douglas tried to relieve of his gold chain is a 41-year-old refrigeration technician of Lamaha Springs (Joint Services Scheme).