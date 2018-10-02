Latest update October 2nd, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

What about the legal fees for the GuySuCo bond?

Oct 02, 2018 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
Permit to offer some advice to guide your investigative journalism with respect to the captioned matter. Firstly, I must commend your media house for the good work in investigating and reporting these issues of national importance.
I note NICIL responded to your article yesterday about the arranger fees for the $116M GuySuCo bond which they said such fees are normal.
That is correct indeed, however, there is another fee, which I haven’t seen reported in the public domain as yet and that is, legal fees.
The underwriting fees for such instrument would constitute the arranger fees plus legal fees. Given that this bond is the first and of such magnitude, and, that there is only one law firm in this country that has the capacity to underwrite a bond instrument, then naturally the legal fees would be much greater than the arranger fee.
I am presuming within the region of $200 -$500M, if it’s greater, it would not be surprising.
Hence, I would love to see your media house investigate this aspect and ascertain the legal fees for underwriting the bond and reveal that information to the public.
Avinash

More in this category

Sports

KMPA Classic road race and junior Olympic games… “2018 edition was a huge success” – Medas-King

KMPA Classic road race and junior Olympic games… “2018...

Oct 02, 2018

The 2018 King Medas Pansy Adonis (KMPA) Classic road race and Junior Olympic Games concluded on Sunday September 23rd at the Lusignan Community Centre ground with Cleveland ‘Little Kenyan’ Forde...
Read More
2018 Limacol football tourney… Needling victories for Pouderoyen and Police set up final

2018 Limacol football tourney… Needling...

Oct 02, 2018

Basketball fraternity remembers former national player ‘Fat’ Wayne Andries

Basketball fraternity remembers former national...

Oct 02, 2018

Big 6 capture Trophy Stall Dominoes title in Wakenaam

Big 6 capture Trophy Stall Dominoes title in...

Oct 02, 2018

Boxing Coach pleads for Sports Policy and Pension plan

Boxing Coach pleads for Sports Policy and Pension...

Oct 02, 2018

Guyana women ranked 116 after seven rounds at Chess Olympiad

Guyana women ranked 116 after seven rounds at...

Oct 02, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]