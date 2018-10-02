U.S$8.8M in contracts inked to construct two secondary schools

….I look forward to getting value for money – Min. Henry

The Ministry of Education yesterday signed two contracts totalling U.S$8.8M for the construction of two new secondary schools.

The construction of the West Minister Secondary School, West Bank Demerara, was awarded to R. Bassoo and Sons Contracting Services at a cost of US$4,795,595.67 while the contract for the construction of the Good Hope Secondary School on the East Coast of Demerara was awarded to B.K International Inc. at a cost of US$4,082,506.80.

Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry, urged both contractors to ensure that the schools are built within the standards and expectations of the Ministry of Education so that the new facilities can serve the nation’s children and Guyana.

She said that it is important that the Ministry undertakes to construct schools that are modern and futuristic.

“I certainly look forward to getting value for money,” the Minister stated.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Ms. Adele Clarke explained that the new schools will include classrooms, laboratories, outdoor areas and specialty rooms that are required under the secondary education curriculum.

During the signing, it was revealed that the Westminister Secondary School will be built to accommodate 1000 students and the Good Hope Secondary School will cater to 800 students.

Construction falls under the Secondary Education Improvement Project (SEIP) and is being funded by the World Bank. One of the objectives of the SEIP is to increase enrolment in secondary schools in targeted regions.

According to Project Coordinator, Mr. Jimmy Bhojedat, the schools will have modern facilities built in accordance with best practices and international standards.

He explained that the schools are expected to be finished within 15 months.

Chief Executive Officer of R. Bassoo and Sons, Mr. Roy Bassoo and Managing Director of B.K. International Inc., Mr. Brian Tiwarie were present at the contract signing. Both expressed their happiness for being a part of the project.