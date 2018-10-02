Latest update October 2nd, 2018 12:59 AM

Two broadcasters to appear before GNBA board for breaches

GNBA’s Monitoring and Compliance Department at work

The Special Investigative Committee of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) recently conducted a series of preliminary hearings, with errant broadcasters, in breach of the Broadcasting Act of 2011 and the authority’s published Guidelines for Broadcasters.

According to the authority yesterday, the Committee conducted hearings with six errant broadcasters.

“Those preliminary hearings were conducted to address the issue of broadcast violations and/or fundamental breaches of the broadcasting legislation.”

More specifically, GNBA said, there were evidence of a breach of good taste and decency, through the broadcast of obscene language in songs and audiovisual content, during Prime Time hours.

“Notably, those hearings were executed in keeping with the Authority’s Complaints Procedure. Following those preliminary hearings, two of the six broadcasters were referred to the governing board for formal hearings, with appropriate sanctions, in the circumstances.”

The authority said it stands vigorously against fundamental breaches of the broadcasting laws, in an effort to ensure  the national airwaves are reflective of local and international best practices in broadcasting, with due sensitivity to those vulnerable groups in our society and more so, adherence to our legal and social obligations.

“The authority’s Special Investigative Committee is poised to deliver on its mandate, and will continue to address these matters, in an assiduous manner. It is important to note that the power is vested in the authority, through the Broadcasting Act of 2011, to suspend or cancel broadcast licences, as the authority deems appropriate, following the necessary inquiries.”

GNBA said that it wishes to emphasize the fact that the Broadcasting Act (Section 30) provides recourse for broadcasters.
“Importantly, “a person aggrieved by a decision of the authority, made under Sections 28 and 29, may appeal in the same manner as if it were an order of a Magistrate, except that the appeal shall be made to the Full Court of the High Court”.”

