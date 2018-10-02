Latest update October 2nd, 2018 12:59 AM

Star Party Rentals on board with GSCL Inc for Prime Minister’s Cup 2

Mario Allicock (left) of GSCL Inc accepts the cheque from Trenton Griffith

As part of its corporate responsibility, Star Party Rentals has given their support to the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc for the hosting of the Prime Minister’s Cup 2 which is set to commence on October 19.
Trenton Griffith of Star Party Rentals recently presented a cheque to Mario Allicock of GSCL Inc at a simple ceremony held at the entity’s location 21 Craig Street, Campbellville.
Griffith said that they are happy to be on board once again for the hosting of this tournament and is looking forward for an exciting and successful one.
He congratulated the GSCL Inc for organising another such competition and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of it. He added that softball cricket has grown over the years and it’s nice to see teams coming from overseas to participate. Allicock thanked the entity for their support, stating that an exciting tournament is anticipated and lots of giveaways will be on offer for the fans.
Among the venues indentified for preliminary matches are GNIC SC, Muslim Youth Organisation, Gandhi Youth Organisation, Demerara Cricket Club, Malteenoes Sports Club, Eve Leary and Everest.
The competition which is being held in collaboration with National Sports Commission and the Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture Youth and Sports, will be played in the Open and Masters’ divisions and will commence at several venues in Georgetown.
In the Open segment the winning team will take home $700,000 and runner up $100,000, while in the Masters’ category the champion team will be given $600,000 and the runner up $100,000.
Lighted bails will be used in the competition and added entertainment will be provided by the Crossover band and cheerleaders during the finals. Regal Masters and Speedboat (Open) are the defending champions.
The tournament will culminate on October 21 at the Everest Cricket Club.

