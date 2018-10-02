Prisoners getting better treatment than de taxpayers

Only de odda day, dem boys talk bout wha does happen to people when dem get money in dem hand and don’t know wha fuh do wid it.

Fuh 200 years, dem prisoners at Mazaruni was drinking de river water. Dem bathe wid it, dem cook wid it and dem wash everything under de sun wid it.

Many villages across dis country drinking river and creek water, including Bartica wha deh right across de river from Mazaruni.

One reporter at de Waterfalls Paper tell dem boys dat she got to bathe and drink rain or creek water, whichever deh. She live at Sarah Johanna, EBD.

De Govt barely hear bout oil money and without a proper plan in mind how to spend de tax dollars wisely to benefit people, dem just spend as something come to dem mind at de time.

Tek Ram Jattan. He wake up yesterday, tek a eye opener and then den decide to spend $35 million to put a water treatment plant fuh dem prisoner at Mazaruni.

Dem boys she, don’t be surprised if he wake up next month and announce dat he spending $100 million fuh air condition de Mazaruni prison.

No wonder Jagdeo does laugh dem. Remember Jagdeo did spend $69 million fuh repair dat flat NIS building on de Corentyne? Wha change?

Dis govt spending $30 million pun a flat house wha dem seh is a health centre.

When dem boys see de structure, dem realize dem could build de thing fuh half dat money.

Dem also announce yesterday dem building two more schools for $900 million each. If Soulja Bai ain’t getting kak, then somebody else getting it.

And dem got escape plans too. Indonesia announce it open its backdoor for Guyana officials only. Dem don’t have to get visa but de ordinary citizen got to get visa.

Dem boys believe dis is a window for dem officials to bring de thiefing money and bank it in Indonesia just like how some of dem odda boys bank dem money in Maldives and India.

Talk half and pray dem boys don’t get into power.