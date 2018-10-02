National Intermediate boxing c/ships punches off Friday

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will host its National Intermediate Championship from October 5 to 7 at the National Gymnasium, according to the president Steve Ninvalle.

The championship, which in 2015 was rebranded and named after former Commonwealth and National Champion, Lennox Blackmore, will see the participation of the defending champions, Guyana Defence Force (GDF) along with their arch-rivals Republican Gym (Prisons).

Ninvalle noted that fighters from Regions 1, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are expected to exhibit their skills nightly from 19:30hrs.

“This will lead into our National Open Championship in mid-November and from that tournament we will shortlist our national team for the Caribbean Championships, which will be held in Guyana from December 6 to 9,” Ninvalle said.

At last year’s GBA/Lennox Blackmore National Intermediate Championship, Kevin McKenzie (GDF) was adjudged Best Boxer in the Elite Class, while Forgotten Youth Foundation’s (FYF) Keevin Allicock was voted Best Boxer in the Youth category.

Blackmore was 27 years old when he won Guyana’s first Commonwealth title, defeating Nigerian Jonathan Dele on points in Lagos in October 1977 to lift the lightweight title.