My list was clean

Dear Editor,

I am quite elated that as an APNU candidate for the upcoming Local Government Elections, my list of backers from the 52/74 NDC area was successful and I had no problems with any ‘fake’, ‘dead’, or ‘tricked’ persons on that list.

However, the PPP Campaign Manager tried her utmost to force some residents to withdraw their names form my list. But she was not successful. The backers on my list refused to budge. This NDC area is comprised predominantly of PPP members and supporters and it is a slap in the face that the APNU is now capable of fielding candidates in that area.

This Campaign Manager should understand that when an outsider is gaining control in your stronghold, the reason is that you have failed to represent your people in a meaningful manner.

Gone are the days when people are moved by sentiments and symbols alone. This should be a wake-up call for the PPP since good party members are sidelined for the derriere smoochers who claim to be ‘loyal’ supporters and members.

However, I was taken aback by the Prime Minister’s ‘My Turn’ statements in yesterday’s Guyana Chronicle under the caption, ‘Tricks and Terror Tactics’ supposedly employed by the PPP.

He should admit that if such be the case, then he was part and parcel of the same ‘ticks and terror tactics’ and he did fully endorse those tactics when he was an executive member. He spent 50 years in that party and he indeed learnt immensely.

However, the PM contradicts himself an ‘AFC Party Elder’ since he dismally failed to address the justifiable claims made by the PPP in the 51/Good Hope NDC area of the AFC backers’ lists.

If the PPP is resorting to ‘tricks and terror tactics’ then the AFC is resorting to deceit and fraud. None of these can be justifiable under any circumstances.

In the 51/Good Hope area, names of migrants and dead persons appeared on the AFC’s backers list. Eighteen persons never signed the AFC’s list, nine persons lived abroad, one woman is dead and one could not read and write but yet signed the list.

Parties and candidates guilty of electoral fraud should not be allowed to contest any election in this country. I am calling on GECOM to remove these candidates from contesting the LGE and the Prime Minister should ensure that this is done if he is serious about stopping electoral fraud and malpractices. I agree with him that the ‘methods must be fair and not foul’. But how does he address that in the AFC?

Finally, (Bharrat) Jagdeo must stand true to his words that he will withdraw from contesting in areas where the PPP is guilty of fraud. Will he do that as the General Secretary of the PPP? Furthermore, he as the Leader of the Opposition should call upon his members to desist from harassing those persons who have voluntarily backed other political parties. When supporters and members move to other political parties it is primarily because they feel that their interests are not adequately represented. It is not their fault.

Raj Lakram

NDC Councillor 52/74