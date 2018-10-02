Miner found dead in trail, body badly chopped

The body of Kelvin Royston Daly, a miner of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara, was discovered some time yesterday, in a trail near the mining area where he and one of his son’s were working.

The body of the father of six was found by miners from a nearby camp who were heading back to their camp after working in the area.

Kaieteur News has been previewed to a photo of Daly’s body, which shows that the man would have met a gruesome death. The body was clad in a jersey and boxers shorts. There were multiple chops on the body, but most noticeably was a gaping wound to the neck and what seems like the left hand missing from the wrist.

The man was said to have been slated to travel out of the interior due to a lack of adequate mineral extract in the area and his inability to sustain himself in the backdam.

Daly’s son had started to work at a shop in the area after his father had started to experience hardships in his quest to find minerals.

The boy claimed that he told his father that as soon he got enough money, they should leave the interior, but his father didn’t take his advice. Instead, he planned to spend a few more days to see what he would get.

The police have since been informed and have commenced an investigation.