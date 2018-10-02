KMTC Pre Diwali race meet set for October 21 at Bush Lot

Latest update October 2nd, 2018 12:59 AM
The Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) will be hosting its annual Pre-Diwali race meet on October 21 at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice.
Six races are carded for the day with the feature attraction being the H 1 and lower which goes for six furlongs and carries a top prize of $250,000. The runner up will take home $125,000, third place $62,000 and fourth place $31,000.
Other races listed are L-non earner which covers a distance of five furs and fetches a top prize of $100,000 while the runner up will take home $50,000; L-open for five furs and includes a top purse of $140,000 and a second prize of $70,000.
Two years Guyana bred that covers a distance of five furs, carries a top prize of $200,000 and the runner up will be given $100,000; L-non winning maidens will run for five furs with the winner pocketing $120,000 and second place $60,000 and J 3 and K class will run for five furs in which the winner will receive $160,000 and runner up $80,000.
The races will be run under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority and entries will be closed on October 14; no late entries will be accepted.
Horses can be entered through Ivan Dipnarine on 331 0316, Mr. Cecil Kennard on 623 7609 or 225 4818, Fazal Habibulla on 657 7010, Dennis De Roop on 640 6396 or Compton Sancho on 602 1567.
