Hamilton Green Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward Village football starts October 21

Action in the Hamilton Green Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward Village Knockout football tournament will get underway on October 21 with eight games at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground from 6:00pm.

The tournament, which is in honour of the Hamilton Green’s birthday, has been organised by former national footballer and coach Lennox Arthur. He informed that the teams will be battling for attractive prizes and the tournament promises to be exciting as the players go after the prizes on offer and to make a name for themselves. No Elite League player will participate in this event so the next best crop of players will look to display their prowess.

Arthur noted that the first prize is $400,000 which was donated by Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix along with trophy. The second prize is $200,000 and trophy and has been sponsored by John Fernandes Limited. Ricks and Sari has already furnished hampers of their impressive array of products to be given to the top two teams.

Individual awards will see the player scoring the most goals collecting a Lazy boy chair from AH&L Kissoon and a Dinette set from China Trading along with trophy from Technomils, while the MVP prize is also sponsored by Technomills.

Apart from the above mentioned sponsors, other sponsorship help has come from IPA, Alfro Alphonso, Sattar Gafoor, Ansa McAl, Top Brandz, and Courtney Benn.

The opening salvo of games will see Plaisance vs Mahaicony, Newtown Kitty vs Lillendaal, Christianburg vs Mahaica, Central Mackenzie vs Ann’s Grove, Broad Street vs Buxton, Tucville vs Alexander Village, West Ruimveldt vs Agricola and Sparta Family vs Kitty.

More action is fixed for October 28, this time at the Den Amstel Ground also from 6:00pm. Sara Lodge play Jetty, Wales vs Mocha, Goed Fortuin vs Herstelling, Pouderoyen vs Timehri, Crane vs Kuru Kururu, Zeelugt vs Soesdyke, Uitvlugt vs Lima Dam and Den Amstel vs Bagotville.

Among some of the leading players down to lead their respective outfits during the action are: Anthony Sancho of Newtown Kitty, Cordel Johnson of Kuru Kururu, Jamaal Harvey of Uitvlugt and Orville Stewart of Mocha.

Other playing dates are November 4 and 11. On the birth night of Mr. Green, November 9, Arthur has planned a special one night event for the Den Amstel ground involving eight teams battling for special prizes. Mr. Green, who is a former Prime Minister of Guyana and sports enthusiast, will be 84 years this year.

Meanwhile, the 9-a-side Ward tournament will see the teams battling with some friendly rules; one key one is the no offside rule which should pave the way for goals galore. There is no entry fee, and teams are asked to be at the venue one hour before the start of their game, four substitutions will be permitted, games will be 30 minutes (15 per half) and is a knockout tournament. Sudden death penalties will determine the winner in the event of a tied score card after fulltime. A player red carded will be suspended for a game and the Referee is the sole authority of the game and his or her decision will be final. Teams can contact Mr. Arthur for a full copy of the rules of this tournament.