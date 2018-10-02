Latest update October 2nd, 2018 12:59 AM

Govt. launches project to update Property Valuation System

Oct 02, 2018

Project Partners from Axilogic, MPAC and MoC

The Ministry of Communities has received funding from the Government of Guyana for the purpose of revamping Guyana’s property inventory and valuation system. Yesterday it signed a contract in the boardroom of the Ministry of Communities.

Although their intention is to revamp the national system, the Ministry will first embark on a pilot project in New Amsterdam, for which they were awarded a contract sum of US$125,000. Partnering with the Ministry of Communities on this project are Municipal Property Assessment Canada (MPAC) and Axilogic Inc.

The two principals of these organizations are Michael Chettleburg and Antoni Wisniowshi. The Ministry of Communities is hosting them over the next three days as they assist with the commencement of the project’s implementation.

The President of Axilogic, Michael Chettleburg, explained that New Amsterdam was chosen for the pilot project because of the state of the town’s existing data. Although the intended duration for the New Amsterdam project is 12 months, Chettleburg expects work, nationally, to be underway in 16-18 months.

MPAC Principal, Antoni Wisniowshi, said that MPAC is proud to assist Guyana with the implementation of a modernized system. He made particular note of the biggest issue; Georgetown, where he says there are many non-payments of arrears. This, he explained, requires a campaign to increase public knowledge.

The estimated total cost for the upgrade of Guyana’s National Property Inventory and Valuation Framework is $335M. This overall project is designed to complete a national inventory of properties across Local Democratic Organs (LDO).

Activities will cover baseline property inventory, property valuations, a market shift impact analysis, property images, integrated visualization, as well as communication and messaging on the utility of current valuation.

The project is intended to introduce new technology to build the capacities of local government officials. It will provide real time data for those officials to use for the management of their respective constituencies.

