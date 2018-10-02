Fuel smuggling on Morowhanna

Dear Editor,

The Mabaruma residents of Region 1 (Barima-Waini) claim that they do need to know who really is in charge of Morowhanna, which has become a hotspot for lawlessness.

They are claiming that even the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guards are engaged in fuel smuggling.

My understanding is that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) took over the management of Morowhanna from a private citizen and promised to install pure water systems electricity and build mechanisms to control flooding.

The GRA has failed miserably in this regard even to provide transportation for schoolchildren as they have promised.

The GDF Coast Guards are engaged in the smuggling of fuel at Morowhanna.

On 24th September, 2018, I saw this myself as a fast moving speedboat drove past the Morowhanna check point for the collection of duties and headed for Kumaka.

The fast moving boat with GDF Coast Guards had about seven big drums of smuggled fuel, which moored at the stelling of a popular businessman at 17:30 hrs on Monday 24th September, 2018.

It was brought to my attention also that the GDF Coast Guards without the permission of the Smith Creek Toshao and Council entered the community to be with the wives of Amerindian men when they are not at home.

Mabaruma residents are appealing for the intervention of President David Granger and the Commissioner-General of the GRA at Morowhanna so that the current lawlessness can be put to an end.

Peter Persaud