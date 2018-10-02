Fishermen survive after sudden storm breaks boat in two

Five fishermen who sailed out from the Number 43 Village fishing port to ply their daily trade in the Suriname waters were met with an unfortunate experience that sent families of the men in a state of worry.

The fishing vessel that they were in reportedly was hit by an unexpected storm causing the boat to split, sending the men plunging into the waters at different locations, mere meters away from each other.

While two were rescued shortly after separating from their crew, the other three were still missing up until yesterday morning.

However, relatives confirmed late yesterday afternoon that all of the men have been found and are alive in Suriname. They were rescued by a vessel searching the waters.

The fishermen have been identified as the captain of the boat, Randell Vanderstoop, 27; his brother Noris Dundas, 18; and Andrew Beaton, 23; all of Epsom Village, Corentyne along with Steve McBean and another whose name was given as ‘Dodo’.

Reports are that on Saturday evening, a storm ripped through the location where the men were fishing, causing extensive damage to the fishing vessel, and sending the five men overboard. One of the first two survivors had told Suriname authorities that there was a pole in the waters that allowed them to hold on to until they were rescued by another vessel passing by. They said they called out to the other three crewmen who answered on two occasions. On the third call, they heard nothing.

Leroy Vanderstoop, the brother of Vanderstoop and Dundas, told reporters that his brothers left on Friday, in the afternoon at the 43 fishing port and sailed over to Suriname. He added that they did not immediately set out to sea to work but sailed out from Suriname into the waters on Saturday to begin fishing.

According to him, they received a message that a storm had passed. “We heard that the storm broke the boat into pieces and two were rescued while the other three, including two of my brothers, were still to be found”.

The first two were rescued Sunday; the other three were rescued yesterday.

The storm reportedly passed Saturday sometime around 10:00 pm, Vanderstoop said. He revealed that it was yesterday that they received word that the other three men, including his brothers have been located.

“I spoke to all three of them and they told me that they were swimming when a vessel spotted them in the water. It was not far from where the incident took place,” Vanderstoop explained. He stated that the men sounded in good spirits and were engaging with authorities in Suriname about the incident. They are expected back in Berbice a few days from now.

Vanderstoop said that the family is now relieved that their loved ones are safe. “I must thank God for keeping me positive despite the negative feedback we were getting”.

Randell Vanderstoop has been working at sea for over 11 years while the others were just in the fishing business for a few years and months.