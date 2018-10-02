Dr. Vincent Adams appointed new EPA head

Dr. Vincent Adams, an energy expert and scientist has been appointed Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) effective yesterday, October 1.

Head for the Department of Environment, Ndibi Schwiers, during a formal introduction of the new EPA head, said Dr. Adams will begin the process of transforming the EPA into a leading entity on the frontline of green, sustainable and inclusive development in the country.

Schwiers said Dr. Adams is aware of the tasks before him and is fully-prepared to advance the green agenda of the government and to execute the mandate of the EPA in accordance with the Environmental Protection Act 1996.

“It is imperative that Dr. Adams and the EPA receive the support of all stakeholders inclusive of our development partners,” she noted.

Dr. Adams possesses over 40 years of experience in both the public and private sectors in environmental, petroleum, and geological engineering, and geohydrology, as well as executive leadership and management.

He has a PhD in Environmental Engineering, is a PhD Candidate in Petroleum and Geological Engineering, MS in Petroleum and Geological Engineering, MS in Geohydrology, BS in Civil/Public Health Engineering, and Diploma in Executive Leadership and Management from MIT Sloan School of Business.

Dr. Adams acquired 30 years of service in the US Department of Energy (DOE) Environmental Management including 10 years as a member of the Senior Executive Service Corps (highest ranking civilians equivalent to the military Generals running the daily operations of Government) heading Offices in both Headquarters and the Field.

He previously worked as one of 11 engineers who worked with the then Guyana Water Authority as a Well Drilling Engineer from 1972-1977, where he managed and supervised drilling crews and drilling activities, designing and drilling wells up to 2,400 ft. deep.

His duties include reviewing, preparing and recommending to the Board of Directors new or modified environmental policies, laws, regulations and standards for the fulfillment of EPA’s statutory mandate, among others. (DPI)