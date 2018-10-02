Big 6 capture Trophy Stall Dominoes title in Wakenaam

Latest update October 2nd, 2018 12:59 AM
Big 6 chalked up 92 games to win the Trophy Stall dominoes competition which was played on Sunday at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success, Wakenaam.
All star finished second on 73, while Under Dog placed third with 71 games.
Anand Dhanyshure made the maximum 18 games for the winners, while Sham Singh and Khalid Zamam made 16 each.
Khemraj Surujpaul marked 15, Vijay Persaud 14 and Heera Sukram 12 for the runner up side. Under Dog leading players were Krishundat Hansraj and Vickram Ramnarine with 14 and 13 games respectively.
Organiser Nazeer Mohamed expressed gratitude to Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall and congratulated the winning team, while Councilor Surujpaul thanked Sunich for his contribution to sports on the island, adding that he is looking forward to his continued support.
