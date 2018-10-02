Latest update October 2nd, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Big 6 capture Trophy Stall Dominoes title in Wakenaam

Oct 02, 2018 Sports 0

Members of the victorious Big 6 team.

The Tournament’s Most Valuable player Anand Dhanyshure (left) accepts his prize from organiser Nazeer Mohamed.

Runner up Allstars

Big 6 chalked up 92 games to win the Trophy Stall dominoes competition which was played on Sunday at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success, Wakenaam.
All star finished second on 73, while Under Dog placed third with 71 games.
Anand Dhanyshure made the maximum 18 games for the winners, while Sham Singh and Khalid Zamam made 16 each.
Khemraj Surujpaul marked 15, Vijay Persaud 14 and Heera Sukram 12 for the runner up side. Under Dog leading players were Krishundat Hansraj and Vickram Ramnarine with 14 and 13 games respectively.
Organiser Nazeer Mohamed expressed gratitude to Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall and congratulated the winning team, while Councilor Surujpaul thanked Sunich for his contribution to sports on the island, adding that he is looking forward to his continued support.

More in this category

Sports

KMPA Classic road race and junior Olympic games… “2018 edition was a huge success” – Medas-King

KMPA Classic road race and junior Olympic games… “2018...

Oct 02, 2018

The 2018 King Medas Pansy Adonis (KMPA) Classic road race and Junior Olympic Games concluded on Sunday September 23rd at the Lusignan Community Centre ground with Cleveland ‘Little Kenyan’ Forde...
Read More
2018 Limacol football tourney… Needling victories for Pouderoyen and Police set up final

2018 Limacol football tourney… Needling...

Oct 02, 2018

Basketball fraternity remembers former national player ‘Fat’ Wayne Andries

Basketball fraternity remembers former national...

Oct 02, 2018

Big 6 capture Trophy Stall Dominoes title in Wakenaam

Big 6 capture Trophy Stall Dominoes title in...

Oct 02, 2018

Boxing Coach pleads for Sports Policy and Pension plan

Boxing Coach pleads for Sports Policy and Pension...

Oct 02, 2018

Guyana women ranked 116 after seven rounds at Chess Olympiad

Guyana women ranked 116 after seven rounds at...

Oct 02, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]