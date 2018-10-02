2018 Limacol football tourney… Needling victories for Pouderoyen and Police set up final

Latest update October 2nd, 2018 12:59 AM
Police Football Club (PFC) and Pouderoyen FC both earned 1-0 victories in their respective semifinal matches on Sunday night when the Limacol Football tournament 2018 played its penultimate round at the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Carifesta Avenue.
In the feature match, PFC were made to work hard against Riddim Squad throughout and at many times, the losing, Mocha Arcadia based club came close to scoring after dominating several periods of play. However, PFC’s Antonio Wallace’s 55th minute strike was the deciding blow in the clash.
In the opening match, Pouderoyen who had played each game prior in the competition to a 2-1 result, broke that streak but kept their winning ways alive after needling city side Santos FC. Nine minutes before stoppage time, Amoniki Buntin headed home a thumping header from the right side of goal across the keeper to break the 81-minute deadlock.
Coach of Pouderoyen FC, Travis Bess, noted after the match to Kaieteur Sport that he is very confident going into the final this Friday. He explained that his West Bank Demerara based club loves playing at MOE ground and he further posited that he has the perfect game plan to stop the policemen.
The winner of the tournament will pocket $600,000, second place $300,000, third $150,000, and fourth $75,000.
Entrance fee to this Friday’s grand finale at the MOE ground will be $500.
