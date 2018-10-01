Vehicle with tinted windscreen involved in fatal crash

Latest update October 1st, 2018 12:58 AM
An early Sunday morning accident at the corner of Middle and Carmichael streets has left a 26-year-old East Ruimveldt man dead and another in a critical condition.
Dead is Jason Marks. Timothy Fairbian, 26, of 212 Charlotte Street has been admitted in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
The accident which occurred around 01:50 hours was as a result of a collision between a Toyota pick-up, PMM 528 and motor car, PRR 4249. According to reports, Marks and Fairbian were in the pick-up which was being driven at the time of the collision by a 26-year-old resident of Fourth Street Alexander Village. Mark Jacobs, 17, of 32 Campbellville, was also a passanger.
The pick-up was heading in the eastern direction on Middle Street while the motor car driven by a 25-year-old resident of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, was proceeding north along Carmichael Street on the western carriageway.
Reports indicate that the motor car failed to stop.
As a result of the collision, the pick-up toppled. Public spirited citizens took the occupants out of the vehicles in an unconscious state and taken to GPHC.
Marks died while receiving treatment for his injuries. Fairbian was admitted and is listed as critical.
Breathalyzer tests were conducted on both drivers who escaped unhurt and they were found to be above the prescribed limit. They have since been placed in custody and are assisting with the investigation.
When Kaieteur News visited the location where the accident occurred, it was evident that most of the recent fatal accidents have involved vehicles with heavily tinted windscreens and drivers who have tested above the legal limit.
